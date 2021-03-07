Former Gonzaga standout Domantas Sabonis wins NBA All-Star Skills Challenge
UPDATED: Sun., March 7, 2021
ATLANTA – Former Gonzaga and current Indiana Pacers standout Domantas Sabonis made sure the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge still belongs to the bigs.
After a runner-up finish to 2020 Skills Challenge winner and fellow big man Bam Adebayo of Miami, Sabonis returned to win the title on Sunday night.
The 6-foot-11 Sabonis did not miss a pass or 3-point shot in elimination wins over Julius Randle of the New York Knicks and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks in the tests of passing, ball-handling and shooting ability.
Sabonis beat Orlando’s 7-foot Nikola Vucevic in the matchup of big men for the skills title. Each missed two 3-point shots before Sabonis sank his third attempt and then clenched his fist in victory.
“It was fun,” Sabonis said. “I wanted to come out and make sure I got it done this time.”
Sabonis followed up his title by scoring two points, securing one rebound and handing out one assist in Team LeBron’s 170-150 victory over Team Durant in Sunday’s All-Star Game. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 35 points on 16-for-16 shooting and earned MVP honors.
In other All-Star Game contests:
• Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors superstar, sank his final 3-pointer to edge Utah’s Mike Conley for the 3-point contest title. Curry also won the 3-point content in 2015.
• Portland’s Anfernee Simons topped rookie Obi Toppin for the Slam Dunk crown with a series of high-flying jams, including one where he pretended to kiss the rim.
It was the first time a Trail Blazers player has won the dunk title.
