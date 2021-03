No. 4 Stanford drubs No. 9 UCLA 75-55, wins Pac-12 Tournament title

By W.G. Ramirez Associated Press

LAS VEGAS – Kiana Williams scored 26 points, leading No. 4 Stanford to the Pac-12 Tournament championship with a 75-55 win over No. 9 UCLA on Sunday night.

Stanford, which has made the Pac-12 championship game 18 times in 20 total tournaments, improved to 14-4 in the finals while winning its third title in five years.

Central Valley’s Lexie Hull added 24 points while Haley Jones finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for Stanford (25-2).

Michaela Onyenwere led UCLA (16-5) with 30 points. Charisma Osborne finished with 11 points and five rebounds for the Bruins.

The game was a renewal of one of the more storied rivalries in Pac-12 postseason history, as Stanford has played UCLA more than any other team in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Cardinal improved to 11-1 against the Bruins in the event – including four wins in championship meetings.

Stanford controlled things in the first half, with a balanced attack led by Williams and Hull. The Cardinal used runs of 12-5 in the first quarter and 11-3 to start the second quarter to eventually take a 23-point lead into halftime.

Onyenwere was UCLA’s only bright spot in the first half, scoring 13 points. She was 5 for 11 from the floor while the rest of the team was 2 of 15.

UCLA began to claw its way back into the game after Williams’ 3-pointer gave Stanford a 26-point lead with 9:19 left in the third quarter. Riding the hot hand of Onyenwere, the Bruins went on a 20-6 run, cutting the lead to 12 just before the end of the third quarter.

Stanford regained its composure and built a 16-point lead midway through the fourth quarter behind Hull’s nine-point spurt, and the Cardinal never looked back.