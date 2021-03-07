On the air
Sun., March 7, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
Noon: Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Colonial Athletic Association semifinal CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: Horizon semi: Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State ESPNU
4 p.m.: Southern Conference championship ESPN
4 p.m.: Sun Belt Conference championship ESPN2
6 p.m.: WCC semifinal: Saint Mary’s vs. (1) Gonzaga ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Horizon semi: Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland ESPN2
9 p.m.: WCC semifinal: Pepperdine vs. BYU ESPN2
Basketball, college women
11 a.m.: Sun Belt Conference championship ESPNU
5 p.m.: Big East Conference championship FS1
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota NHL
Soccer
9:55 a.m.: EPL, Everton at Chelsea NBC Sports
Swimming
9:30 a.m.: TYR Pro Swim Series NBC Sports
Volleyball
7 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited FS1
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
7 p.m.: Seattle vs. Cleveland 700-AM
Basketball, college women
5:30 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
