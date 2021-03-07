The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

Noon: Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Colonial Athletic Association semifinal CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Horizon semi: Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State ESPNU

4 p.m.: Southern Conference championship ESPN

4 p.m.: Sun Belt Conference championship ESPN2

6 p.m.: WCC semifinal: Saint Mary’s vs. (1) Gonzaga ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Horizon semi: Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland ESPN2

9 p.m.: WCC semifinal: Pepperdine vs. BYU ESPN2

Basketball, college women

11 a.m.: Sun Belt Conference championship ESPNU

5 p.m.: Big East Conference championship FS1

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota NHL

Soccer

9:55 a.m.: EPL, Everton at Chelsea NBC Sports

Swimming

9:30 a.m.: TYR Pro Swim Series NBC Sports

Volleyball

7 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited FS1

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

7 p.m.: Seattle vs. Cleveland 700-AM

Basketball, college women

5:30 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

