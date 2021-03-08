CDC opens up local household gathering options for vaccinated people

People who have been fully vaccinated can visit with one another without masks or social distancing, according to new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new guidance applies to people who are fully vaccinated, which means they are two weeks past receiving their second dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks past receiving their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

When in public, however, masks and social distancing are still recommended. In Washington the measures are required.

People who are vaccinated also can visit with unvaccinated households without masks or distancing if every person in that household is at low-risk for severe COVID-19. The CDC is still asking people to keep gatherings small, despite the new guidelines, and the agency kept travel restrictions in place for the time being.

While the currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing severe COVID-19, hospitalization and death, there is still a chance that a vaccinated person could get the virus.

“There is still a small risk that vaccinated people could become infected with mild or asymptomatic disease and potentially even transmit the virus to others who aren’t vaccinated,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, said during a news conference Monday.

Research about these risks and whether or not vaccinated people can transmit the virus is still ongoing.

The new guidelines mean that fully vaccinated grandparents can visit their local family member’s household even if the family has yet to be vaccinated – as long as no people are at high-risk .

Dr. Shireesha Dhanireddy, medical director of the UW Medicine Infectious Diseases Clinic, said the chance of two groups or two individuals who are fully vaccinated spreading the virus to each other is low.

“I think we need to be cautious about meeting others who may be at risk and others congregating on top of that,” Dhanireddy said at a Monday news conference.

While the vaccines are effective, public health and hospital officials continue to urge people to keep gatherings small.

Cassie Sauer, chief executive officer of the Washington State Hospital Association, does not support widespread reopening and lifting of mask requirements as seen in states like Texas and Mississippi last week.

“We 100% would not support a move like was made in Texas,” Sauer said on behalf of the hospital association. “It’s premature.”

She said while hospitalizations continue to decline, now is not the time to get lazy about public health precautions. She pointed to variants that are circulating in the state that could lead to a potential fourth wave of cases.

“We’re fully on board with the message of the first vaccine you have access to is the one you should take,” Sauer said.

This week, Washington providers were projected to receive 309,770 total doses, including both second and first doses of the vaccines.

The Spokane Arena mass vaccination site will continue to administer second doses only this week and next week, according to a release from the Department of Health.

Residents who received their first dose at the Spokane Arena of the Moderna vaccine should receive a second dose there as well four weeks later. For questions about scheduling a second-dose appointment at the Arena, residents can call (800) 525-0127.

While the mass vaccination site does not have additional first-dose appointments, other providers in Spokane County are offering appointments as well, and details for those providers can be accessed online.

Look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and one additional death.

There have been 592 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Spokane County residents to date.

There are currently 49 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 87 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and on Monday and three additional deaths.

Thus far in the pandemic, 267 Panhandle residents have died from COVID-19.

There are 28 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus, a slight uptick from a week ago.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.