Gonzaga women move up to 16th in Associated Press poll

The Gonzaga women didn’t win a game last week but they won some ground in the polls.

Idle last week, the Zags moved up 2 spots, to 16th, in the Associated Press poll released Monday.

The Zags finished the regular-season 21-3 overall and capped a 16-1 West Coast Conference season on Senior Day, Feb. 28 at the Kennel.

GU returned to action Monday in the WCC Tournament. In the meantime, former No. 15 South Florida (15-3) dropped 5 spots, to 20th, after losing to unranked Central Florida.

Also dropping was Kentucky (17-8) , which beat unranked Florida but lost to No. 16 Georgia.

The Zags held their ground at 15th in the all-important NET rankings, which are a primary tool in determining selection and seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

However, bracketologist Charlie Crème of ESPN has GU as a 5 seed, facing 12 seed Rice in a first-round game in San Antonio.

GU is ranked 12th in the Rating Percentage Index, or RPI.