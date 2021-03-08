Menu
Mon., March 8, 2021
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Basketball
College men: WCC Tournament in Las Vegas: Gonzaga vs. BYU/Pepperdine winner, 6 p.m.
College women: WCC Tournament in Las Vegas: Gonzaga vs. BYU, 1 p.m. Big Sky Tournament in Boise: Idaho vs. Weber State or Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Golf
College men: Washington State, Idaho at Bandon Dunes Championship in Bandon, Ore., 8 a.m. Gonzaga at Colin Montgomerie HBU Invitational in Spring, Texas, 10 a.m.; Whitworth at Nighthawk Invitational in Livermore, Calif., 7:30 a.m.
College women: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington, Idaho at Jackrabbit Invitational at Boulder City, Nev., 8 a.m.; Washington State at Meadow Club Invitational in Fairfax, Calif., 9 a.m.
