Water Cooler: Films to celebrate Irish-American Heritage Month

Most everyone knows that St. Patrick’s Day is coming up next week, but did you know that March is also Irish-American Heritage Month? The cultural celebration was first established in 1991 when it was designated by the U.S. Congress as a month-long tribute to Irish American culture and contributions.

The White House celebrates Irish-American Heritage Month by hosting a Shamrock Ceremony in which the Irish Taoiseach, Ireland’s prime minister and head of government, visits the U.S. president and presents a crystal bowl containing a shamrock. This is followed by the Friends of Ireland luncheon which is hosted by the House Speaker.

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Irish-American Heritage Month from home, a fantastic way to learn more about Irish culture and history is through film. Kanopy has a selection of narrative films from Irish creators and documentaries about Irish history that will get you more acquainted with the roots and culture of Irish-Americans. Visit Kanopy.com to watch these films for free with your local library card.

Narrative films

“The Secret of Kells”: This Irish-French-Belgian animated film tells the story of the making of the Book of Kells, an illuminated manuscript from the 9th century which contains the four Christian Gospels of the New Testament and is known for its contribution to Christian and Celctic symbolism. In this telling of the story, the audience follows a young boy named Brendan, who must journey through an enchanted forest in order to complete the magical book. Directed by Nora Twomey and Tomm Moore. Starring the voices of Brendan Gleeson, Evan McGuire and Mick Lally. 2009. 76 minutes.

“Tyrannosaur”: Two lonely people meet by chance and strike up a surprising friendship. Joseph is an unemployed widower crippled by anger and bitterness. Hannah is a Christian worker at a charity shop. She is able to offer Joseph kindness and acceptance, but he soon learns Hannah’s secrets and offers her comfort and security in return. Directed by Paddy Considine. Starring Olivia Coleman, Archie Lal, Eddie Marsan and Peter Mullan. 2011. 94 minutes.

“Borstal Boy”: Based on Brendan Behan’s famous memoir about his troubled youth. He is caught with the makings of a bomb when sailing to Liverpool and is thrown into a borstal, a British youth detention center, where he befriends a warden. Directed by Peter Sheridan. Starring Shawn Hatosy. 2000. 91 minutes.

“Beloved Enemy”: Irish rebels launch an uprising to create an Irish republic that is independent of the United Kingdom. One of the rebellion’s leaders falls in love with an English aristocrat. Directed by H.C. Potter. 1936. 87 minutes.

Documentaries

“Brand Irish”: Learn about the history of St. Patrick’s Day and how Irish culture came to be celebrated around the world. Directed by Sara Gibbings. 2016. 60 minutes.

“The Irish Identity”: This 36-episode series explores the Irish Renaissance, also known as the Irish Revival, that revived the civic ambitions and culture of the Irish in the 20th century. The series highlights Irish writers, artists and history. 2016. 1,125 minutes.

“The Celtic World”: This 24-episode series tells the story of the Celtic-speaking peoples whose culture once spread from Ireland to Austria. Compare the traditional historical view of the Celts with new archeological evidence that has changed the modern perspective on the roots of the Celts. 2018. 776 minutes.

“Between Land And Sea”: An observation of an Irish surfing community set against the backdrop of Ireland’s west coast. Directed by Ross Whitaker. 95 minutes. 2016.

“The Irish Brigade in the American Civil War”: Learn about the contribution of Irish immigrants in fighting the American Civil War and their fight to find acceptance and make a new home in America. 2005. 27 minutes.