Pieps avalanche beacon recalled

Pieps Technologies announced a recall of its DSP Pro, DSP Pro Ice and DSP Sport avalanche transceivers on Wednesday.

The recall was instituted because the case used by the Pieps devices can inadvertently switch the transceivers from send mode to search mode, or in some cases turn them off completely.

“The correction consists of a new hardcase carrying system that prevents these units from being accidentally switched out of “SEND” mode. This new hardcase carrying system replaces the neoprene carrying system that was supplied with the DSP avalanche transceivers manufactured between 2013 and 2020,” according to the blog SnowBrains.

U.S.-based Black Diamond Equipment distributes PIEPS avalanche transceivers and has several identical models branded under the Black Diamond name.

For more information, visit pieps.com.