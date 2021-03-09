Washington, Utah set to meet in Pac-12 tourney opening round

Associated Press

Associated Press

Washington is set to face Utah in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. The teams split the two-game, regular-season series. The teams last played on Jan. 24, when the Huskies shot 50.9% from the field and went 12 for 24 from 3-point territory en route to an 83-79 victory.

Leading the charge: This will be a homecoming game for Huskies junior Jamal Bey, who’s put up 10 points this season. Quade Green has also led the way for Huskies by averaging 14.2 points per game.

On the other bench, Timmy Allen has averaged 16.8 points, six rebounds and four assists while Alfonso Plummer has put up 13.2 points.

Creating offense: Allen has had his hand in 47% of all Utah field goals over the past three games. Allen has 21 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

Winless when: Utah is 0-10 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 11-2 when it scores at least 71.

Perfect when: Utah is 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Utes are 4-12 when opponents score more than 62 points.

Last five: Washington has averaged only 66.6 points per game over its past five games. The Huskies have given up 76.4 ppg over that stretch.