Wed., March 10, 2021
Basketball
College men: Big Sky Tournament in Boise: Eastern Washington vs. Northern Arizona, 4 p.m.
Golf
College women: Eastern Washington at Lady Thunderbird Invitational in St. George, Utah, 10 a.m.
Soccer
High school girls: GSL: North Central at Rogers, East Valley at Pullman, Clarkston at Othello, West Valley vs. Shadle Park at Merkel Complex, all 3 p.m.
Tennis
College women: Pac-12: Utah at Washington State, 11 a.m. Nonconference: Gonzaga at San Diego State, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
High school: GSL: North Central at Rogers, Clarkston at Othello, West Valley at Shadle Park, East Valley at Pullman, Lewis and Clark at Mt. Spokane, Central Valley at Ferris, Mead at Cheney, University at Gonzaga Prep, all 7 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Casino & Resort: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
