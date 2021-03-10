WSU plans virtual Murrow Symposium; NBC’s Lester Holt to deliver keynote address

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Washington State University’s Murrow College of Communication has announced it will host its Murrow Symposium online this year in the final days of March.

Slated for March 30 and March 31, the annual symposium’s 45th event was originally planned to take place in March 2020, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the theme for this year’s Murrow Symposium is “Power of Voice.”

The symposium’s virtual environment will include new opportunities for participants, including master classes, networking spaces and open sessions for high school students and community members, the release said.

The event’s keynote address will be delivered March 30 by news anchor Lester Holt of NBC’s “Dateline” and “Nightly News” programs.

Holt will also be presented with the WSU Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism.

More information on the 45th Murrow Symposium can be found at murrow.wsu.edu/symposium/. Those who wish to attend can register at attendify.co/FTHdALx.