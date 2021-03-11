Things to do in Spokane: March 12-19

Bloomsday Worldwide 2021: Registration Now Open – In this virtual race, participants complete their own 7.46-mile trek on any course, trail or path they choose at any location. The race can be completed any time between April 30 and May 9. Report results online by May 9 to receive a finisher shirt. “Bloomsdog” registration available for participants completing the race with their dog(s). Register online at bloomsdayrun.org. $24.49 through Saturday, includes personalized race bib; $24.49 through April 10, includes non-personalized race bib; $35.49 through May 9.

Virtual Junior Bloomsday: Registration Now Open – Open to ages 8-14. Participants will receive a Junior Bloomsday running calendar via email on March 31 to log each day of running through the month of April. Entrants must run a minimum of 10 minutes to fulfill one day of running. Calendars are returned via mail or email between May 3-7. Prizes are awarded at seven, 14, 20 and 25 days of total running, and every entrant receives a Junior Bloomsday shirt. Limited-edition shirts are awarded to the best decorated calendars. Register at bloomsdayrun.org. $20.

Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival (Virtual) – Seven full-length films and two shorts that share Jewish life and culture with the Inland Northwest. The theme “Hope in a Broken World” is both a response to 2020 and an affirmation that hope can emerge even in the most demoralizing situations. Visit sjcff.eventive.org/welcome to purchase tickets. Friday, 7 p.m. Presented by Jewish Family Services. $5-$8 tickets; $30-$50 full-festival passes. (509) 747-7394.

Virtual Escape Room: The Euphorigen Investigation – Work in teams of four to six people over Zoom to solve a series of puzzles. For children ages 13-18. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 4-5:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Comedy Night – Featuring Josh Firestine, a comedian from Seattle who draws from his experiences as a husband, father and veteran for a silly, lighthearted take on everyday life. Also featuring comedian Narin Vann, who co-hosts “The Roastbusters Podcast” with Firestine. Friday, 8 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 773-5816.

St. Patty’s Party – Live music, games, prize and Irish drink specials. Saturday. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Buttons: Art in Miniature Zoom Program – Celebrate National Button Month with the Historical Button Club. Featuring a Zoom presentation about collectible buttons with knowledgeable collectors to answer questions. To register, contact historicalbuttonclub@gmail.com. Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Free. (208) 755-6585.

A Winter Family Meal – Make cream of carrots and parsnips topped with a cheese emulsion and served with a goat cheese “cigar” for a starter, endives and ham gratin as the main course and semolina cake for dessert. Call to register. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

It Is Five O’Clock Somewhere: Ireland – Explore the story of Ireland’s national drink, “whisky” with no “e.” Make three different drinks to learn about the influence of Irish immigration on American drinking and enjoy light appetizers as well as a recipe booklet to take home. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Country Dance Lessons – Lessons every Thursday, 7:45-9:45 p.m. Razzle’s Bar and Grill, 10325 N. Government Way, Hayden. Free. (208) 635-5872.

Gluten and Dairy Free Cooking Class – Chef Hanis from the Chad White Hospitality Group teaches how to create an amazing meal without gluten or dairy in this hands-on class. Each reservation is for two participants. Register at wanderlustdelicato.com. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $150 pair. (509) 822-7087.

A Night in India – Make Aloo Gobi, a spiced dished with cauliflower and potatoes, for a starter and a pillow naan with coconut cilantro chutney and Indian meatballs served with basmati rice for the main course. Call to register. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

GU Environmental Studies Virtual Lecture Series – Guest speaker Grace Hope, PNW Regional Organizer with 350.org, discusses environmental justice in trying times. For information and Zoom registration, visit gonzaga.edu/envsevents or email environmentalstudies@gonzaga.edu. March 19, noon. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (479) 255-8528.

The Power of the Beautiful State – A two-day workshop on meditation practices to achieve greater harmony, lower stress levels and promote authentic living. Hosted by James Flocchini and Elizabeth Scherwenka. Register on Eventbrite. March 19, 4-9 p.m. and March 20, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 701 N. Sixth Ave., Sandpoint. $250; $125 students; $150 repeat participants.