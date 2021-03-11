Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Rebecca Shaw v. Richard Baldwin, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Timothy J. Ruebush, et al., v. Kelly Covey, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gummow, Heather A. and Sean M.

Price, Melinda A. and Bret A.

Eichwald, Jana L. and Steinhardt, Ronny J.

Shin, Kyu H. and Riley A.

Lippis, Michael C. and Heather

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Kenneth L. Stone, 36; 254 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Emmanuel R. Johnston, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree assault domestic violence.

Vickie L. Smith, 50; 95 days in jail with credit given for 95 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.

Ramon P. Wise, 25; 59 days in jail with credit given for 59 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard L. Leland

Chris Stoute, 31; $1,000 fine, two days in jail, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Randy P. Staat, 41; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Xavier R. Pernell, 18; $500 fine, two days in jail converted to 30 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.