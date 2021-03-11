Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., March 11, 2021
Spokane County
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Rebecca Shaw v. Richard Baldwin, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Timothy J. Ruebush, et al., v. Kelly Covey, et al., restitution of premises.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Gummow, Heather A. and Sean M.
Price, Melinda A. and Bret A.
Eichwald, Jana L. and Steinhardt, Ronny J.
Shin, Kyu H. and Riley A.
Lippis, Michael C. and Heather
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Kenneth L. Stone, 36; 254 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Emmanuel R. Johnston, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
Vickie L. Smith, 50; 95 days in jail with credit given for 95 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.
Ramon P. Wise, 25; 59 days in jail with credit given for 59 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Richard L. Leland
Chris Stoute, 31; $1,000 fine, two days in jail, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Randy P. Staat, 41; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Xavier R. Pernell, 18; $500 fine, two days in jail converted to 30 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
