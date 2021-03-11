The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 32° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

UPDATED: Thu., March 11, 2021

By Rachel Baker rachelb@spokesman.com(509) 459-5131

Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Rebecca Shaw v. Richard Baldwin, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Timothy J. Ruebush, et al., v. Kelly Covey, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gummow, Heather A. and Sean M.

Price, Melinda A. and Bret A.

Eichwald, Jana L. and Steinhardt, Ronny J.

Shin, Kyu H. and Riley A.

Lippis, Michael C. and Heather

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Kenneth L. Stone, 36; 254 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Emmanuel R. Johnston, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree assault domestic violence.

Vickie L. Smith, 50; 95 days in jail with credit given for 95 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.

Ramon P. Wise, 25; 59 days in jail with credit given for 59 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard L. Leland

Chris Stoute, 31; $1,000 fine, two days in jail, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Randy P. Staat, 41; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Xavier R. Pernell, 18; $500 fine, two days in jail converted to 30 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety