UPDATED: Fri., March 12, 2021

Baseball

Nonconference: Gonzaga at TCU, noon.

Basketball

Big Sky Tournament in Boise: Eastern Washington vs. Montana State, 5 p.m.

Football

College: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Idaho State, 3 p.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, noon.

Soccer

College women: WCC: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 1:30 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 11 a.m.

Softball

College: NWC: Whitworth at Linfield (DH), noon.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Grand Canyon, 11 a.m.

College women: Nonconference: Idaho at Boise State, 11 a.m.

Track and field

College: Washington State at NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., 10 a.m.; Eastern Washington at PNW Team Clash in Corvallis, Ore., 2 p.m.

Volleyball

College: WCC: Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 11:30 a.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m. NWC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, 10 a.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.

