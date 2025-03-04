Former Gonzaga forward Anton Watson inks two-way deal with New York Knicks

Anton Watson won’t have to travel far to begin the next chapter of his professional basketball career.

Two days after he was waived by the Boston Celtics, the former Gonzaga forward has signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday afternoon.

Watson, the 54th overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft, will likely split his time between New York City, where the pro franchise plays home games at Madison Square Garden, and Westchester County, New York, with the G League Westchester Knicks.

Watson’s new contract was completed on Tuesday, the final day players are allowed to sign two-way deals before the deadline.

The former Gonzaga standout and Gonzaga Prep product has yet to make his first NBA appearance, exclusively playing with Boston’s G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, during his short stint with the reigning world champions.

A regular starter for Maine, Watson averaged 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the team while playing 29.9 minutes per game.

Moving within the Eastern Conference could theoretically improve Watson’s chances of getting on the floor in an NBA game. Behind starters Josh Hart and OG Anunoby, New York’s options at small and power forward include Landry Shamet, Precious Achiuwa, Pacome Dadiet and MarJon Beauchamp, who was also acquired by the team on Tuesday.

Watson’s first game with the Westchester Knicks could come as early as Thursday, when the team travels to Texas for a matchup with the Austin Spurs.