UPDATED: Fri., March 12, 2021
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NHRA qualifying ………………………………………………………………………. FS1
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series, Before You Dig 200 …………. FS1
Baseball, MLB spring training
10 a.m.: Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay……………………………………………………MLB
Noon: Seattle vs. Colorado ……………………………………………………………… Root
Basketball, college men
8 a.m.: UMass Lowell vs. Hartford …………………………………………….. ESPN2
10 a.m.: (9) Ohio State vs. (4) Michigan ……………………………………….. CBS
10 a.m.: Tennessee vs. (6) Alabama……………………………………………… ESPN
10 a.m.: Morgan State vs. Norfolk State……………………………………. ESPN2
Noon: Cincinnati vs. Wichita State…………………………………………….. ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: (5) Iowa vs. (3) Illinois …………………………………………………… CBS
12:30 p.m.: LSU vs. (8) Arkansas…………………………………………………… ESPN
1 p.m.: Iona vs. Fairfield ………………………………………………………………… ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Memphis vs. (7) Houston …………………………………………. ESPN2
3 p.m.: Mountain West championship ………………………………………….. CBS
3 p.m.: (12) Oklahoma State vs. (13) Texas ………………………………… ESPN
3 p.m.: Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M ………………………… ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Georgetown vs. (17) Creighton ………………………………. Fox 28
4:30 p.m.: Ohio vs. Buffalo ………………………………………………………….. ESPN2
5 p.m.: Montana State vs. Eastern Washington……………………… ESPNU
6 p.m.: North Texas vs. Western Kentucky………………………..CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech vs. (15) Florida State…………………………… ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Nicholls vs. Abilene Christian ………………………………….. ESPN2
7 p.m.: N.M State vs. Grand Canyon………………………………………….. ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: Oregon State vs. Colorado ………………………………………… ESPN
8:30 p.m.: Big West championship …………………………………………… ESPN2
Basketball, college women
8 a.m.: Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green………………………CBS Sports
8 a.m.: Saint Peter’s vs. Marist………………………………………………..ESPNEWS
10 a.m.: VCU vs. Dayton………………………………………………………….CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Iowa vs. (7) Maryland …………………………………………………….. ESPNU
1 p.m.: Massachusetts vs. Saint Louis………………………………….CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Rice vs. Middle Tennessee………………………………………..CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
11 a.m.: New York at Oklahoma City…………………………………………………NBA
4 p.m.: Detroit at Brooklyn…………………………………………………………………NBA
7 p.m.: Dallas at Denver……………………………………………………………………….NBA
Bowling
11 a.m.: PBA World Championship …………………………………………….. Fox 28
Boxing
6 p.m.: David Benavidez vs. Ronald Ellis …………………………… Showtime
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Players Championship …………………………………… NBC
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Boston………………………………………………………….NHL
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo………………………………………………………………NHL
7 p.m.: Edmonton at Vancouver………………………………………………………..NHL
Horse racing
11 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races …………………………………………………. FS1
Soccer
4:25 a.m.: EPL, Chelsea at Leeds United ………………………… NBC Sports
6:55 a.m.: EPL, W. Brom. Albion at Crystal Palace ………. NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Santos Laguna at Club Tijuana ……………………………………………. FS1
3:25 a.m.: (Sunday), Serie A, Sampdoria at Bologna …………… ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
5 p.m.: Big Sky championship …………………………………………………. 920-AM
7 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth …………………………………. 1230-AM
Football, college
Noon: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth …………………………………… 1230-AM
3 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho State …………………………. 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8 a.m.: NHRA, AMALIE Motor Oil Gator Nationals ………………………. FS1
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, The Instacart 500 ……………… Fox 28
Baseball, MLB spring training
10 a.m.: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets…………………………………………………………….MLB
1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Milwaukee …………………………………………………………… Root
1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland…………………………………………..MLB
6 p.m: Kansas City vs. L.A. Dodgers………………………………………………..MLB
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Patriot League championship…………………………………CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Atlantic 10 championship ……………………………………………………. CBS
9 a.m.: SEC championship …………………………………………………………….. ESPN
11:15 a.m.: AAC championship ……………………………………………………….. ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Big 10 championship ……………………………………………………… CBS
2 p.m.: NCAA Selection Show …………………………………………………………. CBS
5:30 p.m.: NIT Selection Special…………………………………………………..ESPNU
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Atlantic 10 championship ……………………………………………… ESPNU
10 a.m.: Big 12 championship …………………………………………………….. ESPN2
10 a.m.: Northeast championship ……………………………………………… ESPNU
11 a.m.: Southland championship…………………………………………CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Northeast championship…………………………………………………ESPNU
1 p.m.: Patriot League championship………………………………….CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
1 p.m.: Utah at Golden State …………… NBA and Root (Comcast only)
3:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Philadelphia…………………………………………..NBA
6 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at New Orleans……………………………………………….NBA
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Players Championship …………………………………… NBC
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Arizona at Minnesota……………………………………………………………..NHL
4 p.m.: Los Angeles at Colorado ………………………………………. NBC Sports
Soccer
8:25 a.m.: EPL, Tottenham at Arsenal ……………………………… NBC Sports
11:10 a.m.: EPL, West Ham United at Man. United ………… NBC Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Milwaukee ……………………………………………………. 700-AM
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth ………………………………….. 1230-AM
All events are subject to change.
