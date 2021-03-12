The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., March 12, 2021

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NHRA qualifying ………………………………………………………………………. FS1

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series, Before You Dig 200 …………. FS1

Baseball, MLB spring training

10 a.m.: Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay……………………………………………………MLB

Noon: Seattle vs. Colorado ……………………………………………………………… Root

Basketball, college men

8 a.m.: UMass Lowell vs. Hartford …………………………………………….. ESPN2

10 a.m.: (9) Ohio State vs. (4) Michigan ……………………………………….. CBS

10 a.m.: Tennessee vs. (6) Alabama……………………………………………… ESPN

10 a.m.: Morgan State vs. Norfolk State……………………………………. ESPN2

Noon: Cincinnati vs. Wichita State…………………………………………….. ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: (5) Iowa vs. (3) Illinois …………………………………………………… CBS

12:30 p.m.: LSU vs. (8) Arkansas…………………………………………………… ESPN

1 p.m.: Iona vs. Fairfield ………………………………………………………………… ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Memphis vs. (7) Houston …………………………………………. ESPN2

3 p.m.: Mountain West championship ………………………………………….. CBS

3 p.m.: (12) Oklahoma State vs. (13) Texas ………………………………… ESPN

3 p.m.: Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M ………………………… ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Georgetown vs. (17) Creighton ………………………………. Fox 28

4:30 p.m.: Ohio vs. Buffalo ………………………………………………………….. ESPN2

5 p.m.: Montana State vs. Eastern Washington……………………… ESPNU

6 p.m.: North Texas vs. Western Kentucky………………………..CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech vs. (15) Florida State…………………………… ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Nicholls vs. Abilene Christian ………………………………….. ESPN2

7 p.m.: N.M State vs. Grand Canyon………………………………………….. ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Oregon State vs. Colorado ………………………………………… ESPN

8:30 p.m.: Big West championship …………………………………………… ESPN2

Basketball, college women

8 a.m.: Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green………………………CBS Sports

8 a.m.: Saint Peter’s vs. Marist………………………………………………..ESPNEWS

10 a.m.: VCU vs. Dayton………………………………………………………….CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Iowa vs. (7) Maryland …………………………………………………….. ESPNU

1 p.m.: Massachusetts vs. Saint Louis………………………………….CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Rice vs. Middle Tennessee………………………………………..CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

11 a.m.: New York at Oklahoma City…………………………………………………NBA

4 p.m.: Detroit at Brooklyn…………………………………………………………………NBA

7 p.m.: Dallas at Denver……………………………………………………………………….NBA

Bowling

11 a.m.: PBA World Championship …………………………………………….. Fox 28

Boxing

6 p.m.: David Benavidez vs. Ronald Ellis …………………………… Showtime

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Players Championship …………………………………… NBC

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Boston………………………………………………………….NHL

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo………………………………………………………………NHL

7 p.m.: Edmonton at Vancouver………………………………………………………..NHL

Horse racing

11 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races …………………………………………………. FS1

Soccer

4:25 a.m.: EPL, Chelsea at Leeds United ………………………… NBC Sports

6:55 a.m.: EPL, W. Brom. Albion at Crystal Palace ………. NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Santos Laguna at Club Tijuana ……………………………………………. FS1

3:25 a.m.: (Sunday), Serie A, Sampdoria at Bologna …………… ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: Big Sky championship …………………………………………………. 920-AM

7 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth …………………………………. 1230-AM

Football, college

Noon: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth …………………………………… 1230-AM

3 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho State …………………………. 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: NHRA, AMALIE Motor Oil Gator Nationals ………………………. FS1

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series, The Instacart 500 ……………… Fox 28

Baseball, MLB spring training

10 a.m.: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets…………………………………………………………….MLB

1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Milwaukee …………………………………………………………… Root

1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland…………………………………………..MLB

6 p.m: Kansas City vs. L.A. Dodgers………………………………………………..MLB

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Patriot League championship…………………………………CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Atlantic 10 championship ……………………………………………………. CBS

9 a.m.: SEC championship …………………………………………………………….. ESPN

11:15 a.m.: AAC championship ……………………………………………………….. ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Big 10 championship ……………………………………………………… CBS

2 p.m.: NCAA Selection Show …………………………………………………………. CBS

5:30 p.m.: NIT Selection Special…………………………………………………..ESPNU

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Atlantic 10 championship ……………………………………………… ESPNU

10 a.m.: Big 12 championship …………………………………………………….. ESPN2

10 a.m.: Northeast championship ……………………………………………… ESPNU

11 a.m.: Southland championship…………………………………………CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Northeast championship…………………………………………………ESPNU

1 p.m.: Patriot League championship………………………………….CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

1 p.m.: Utah at Golden State …………… NBA and Root (Comcast only)

3:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Philadelphia…………………………………………..NBA

6 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at New Orleans……………………………………………….NBA

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Players Championship …………………………………… NBC

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Arizona at Minnesota……………………………………………………………..NHL

4 p.m.: Los Angeles at Colorado ………………………………………. NBC Sports

Soccer

8:25 a.m.: EPL, Tottenham at Arsenal ……………………………… NBC Sports

11:10 a.m.: EPL, West Ham United at Man. United ………… NBC Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Milwaukee ……………………………………………………. 700-AM

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth ………………………………….. 1230-AM

All events are subject to change.

