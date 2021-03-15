49ers add former Eastern Washington standout Samson Ebukam

By Josh Dubow Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a two-year contract with free agent edge rusher and former Eastern Washington standout Samson Ebukam.

A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that San Francisco added Ebukam from the Rams on a two-year, $12 million deal that can be worth up to $13.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be signed until the start of the league year on Wednesday.

Ebukam played the past four seasons in Los Angeles with 14 sacks in 64 games. He had 4 1/2 sacks last season, when he also had 20 quarterback pressures on 168 pass rushes, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ebukam gives San Francisco another option across from Nick Bosa, with Dee Ford’s status uncertain because of back injuries and Kerry Hyder set to become a free agent.

Ebukam played with former Eagle teammate Cooper Kupp with the Rams.

Meanwhile, former Eastern receiver Kendrick Bourne has reportedly left the 49ers to join the New England Patriots. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Bourne signed a three-year deal worth $22.5 million.