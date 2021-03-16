Health bulletin

Free Flu Vaccines for Uninsured Adults – Available through June. Offered at 23 Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies across the state. No proof of residency or immigration status required. Find a list of locations at doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/IllnessandDisease/Flu/NoCostVaccines.

Alternative Baseball – The Alternative Baseball Organization is a 501c3 that offers authentic baseball experience for teens 15 and older and adults with autism and other disabilities to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond. Currently recruiting participants from Spokane and surrounding areas for late spring and early summer. Visit alternativebaseball.org for details and contact Taylor Duncan at (770) 313-1762 or taylor@alternativebaseball.org with questions.

Bloomsday Worldwide 2021: Registration Now Open – In this virtual race, participants complete their own 7.46-mile trek on any course, trail or path they choose at any location. The race can be completed anytime between April 30 and May 9. Report results online by May 9 to receive a finisher shirt. “Bloomsdog” registration available for participants completing the race with their dog(s). Register at bloomsdayrun.org. $24.49 through April 10; $35.49 through May 9.

Virtual Junior Bloomsday: Registration Now Open – Open to ages 8-14. Participants will receive a Junior Bloomsday running calendar via email on March 31 to log each day of running in April. Entrants must run a minimum of 10 minutes to fulfill one day of running. Calendars are returned via mail or email between May 3-7. Prizes are awarded at seven, 14, 20 and 25 days of total running, and every entrant receives a Junior Bloomsday shirt. Limited-edition shirts are awarded to the best decorated calendars. Register at bloomsdayrun.org. $20.

ICL Webinar Series: “Water and the Transboundary Problem of Selenium Pollution” – Hosted by the Idaho Conservation League. ICL’s Conservation Associate Ellie Hudson-Heck and North Idaho Director Brad Smith discuss the increasing selenium pollution in the Kootenai River near Bonners Ferry, efforts underway to control selenium pollution in the watershed and how mountaintop removal coal mining in British Columbia could affect the recovery of endangered Kootenai white sturgeon and burbot in Idaho. Visit idahoconservation.org to register. Thursday, 7-8 p.m. Free.

The Power of the Beautiful State – A two-day workshop on meditation practices hosted by James Flocchini and Elizabeth Scherwenka. Register on Eventbrite. Friday, 4-9 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 701 N. 6th Ave., Sandpoint. $250; $125 students; $150 repeat participants.

Virtual Forum for Migrant and Community Health – Hosted by the National Center for Farmworker Health, North Carolina Community Health Center Association, and Northwest Regional Primary Care Association. Health care providers, administrators, board members, health educators, lay health professionals including community health workers and promotores, students, researchers, agricultural workers and co-sponsors are invited to assemble and share new ideas, learn innovative strategies and enhance their skills in health care delivery for the migrant and seasonal agricultural workers. Sessions are held Monday through March 26. Visit ncfh.org/virtual-forum.html to register. Free.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Child Safety 101” – Taught by Clair Bennett, American Heart Association certified CPR/first aid instructor and certified childbirth instructor. Learn how to properly give CPR per American Heart Association guidelines, help a choking infant or young child, react to severe allergic reactions and use an EpiPen and treat seizures, bleeding, eye injuries and more. The last 35 minutes of class are optional and will focus on newborn care including feeding, soothing a fussy baby, swaddling and early baby care. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Tuesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Heal Your Lifelong Binge Eating and Lifelong Dieting – Hosted by Shelby McDaniel of TNT Nutrition. This online masterclass teaches how to be in control around food, remove guilt and shame associated with eating and eliminate toxic thinking about the body and food. Visit eventbrite.com for registration or visit ShelbyMcDaniel.com to learn more. March 24, 4-5 p.m. Free.