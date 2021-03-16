The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

6:30 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Mariners …………………………………………….. ROOT

Basketball, college men, NIT

4 p.m.: Richmond vs. Toledo ……………………………………………………… ESPN2

6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s vs. Western Kentucky …………………………….. ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia ………………………………………….. ESPN

6:35 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Dallas …………………………………………………. ESPN

Bowling

5 p.m.: PBA, World Series of Bowling…………………………………………….. FS1

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers …………………………. NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Edmonton at Calgary …………………………………………… NBC Sports

Skiing

9:30 a.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup …………………………………….. NBC Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

4 p.m.: Wyman and Bob ………………………………………………………….. 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

