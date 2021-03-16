On the air
Tue., March 16, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
6:30 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Mariners …………………………………………….. ROOT
Basketball, college men, NIT
4 p.m.: Richmond vs. Toledo ……………………………………………………… ESPN2
6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s vs. Western Kentucky …………………………….. ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia ………………………………………….. ESPN
6:35 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Dallas …………………………………………………. ESPN
Bowling
5 p.m.: PBA, World Series of Bowling…………………………………………….. FS1
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers …………………………. NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Edmonton at Calgary …………………………………………… NBC Sports
Skiing
9:30 a.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup …………………………………….. NBC Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
4 p.m.: Wyman and Bob ………………………………………………………….. 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
