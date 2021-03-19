Gonzaga-Norfolk State key matchup: Devante Carter paces Spartans

It’s tempting to go with sixth-man Jalen Hawkins, who carried Norfolk State’s offense with 24 points in Thursday’s win over Appalachian State, but we’re giving the nod to Devante Carter and his seasonlong consistency.

Carter, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior guard, endured a difficult outing (four points, 1 of 10 from the field) by coming through with two free throws with 8.6 seconds left for the final points in a 54-53 win.

It was just the second game this season Carter has been held below 10 points. Carter, a second-team All-MEAC selection, gets it done inside the 3-point arc. He’s never made more than one 3 in 52 career games at Norfolk State, but he’s an effective driver and finisher that makes frequent trips to the free-throw line.

Carter does it all for the Spartans, leading the team in scoring (15.0), rebounding (5.2) and assists (4.0).

Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs probably will draw the defensive assignment on Carter, who can also expect to see Joel Ayayi, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Cook at various times.

Carter and Nembhard are products of Montverde (Florida) Academy.