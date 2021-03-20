College baseball:
UPDATED: Sat., March 20, 2021
Oregon State broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning, and the 18th-ranked Beavers held Washington State’s offense in check in a 10-3 victory in a Pac-12 Conference game Saturday at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.
Oregon State (12-4, 1-1 Pac-12) bunted three times – twice for singles – in the fourth to pressure starting pitcher Zane Mills and the Cougars’ defense. Kyler McMahan and Jake Dukart had RBI doubles in the inning to help expand the Beavers’ lead to 7-0.
Kodie Kolden and Jacob McKeon had two hits for the Cougars (11-3, 1-1). Kolden hit a solo homer in the eighth, and McKeon added a two-run shot to center in the ninth.
Mills (3-1) suffered his first loss since May 10, 2019, when he made a one-inning relief appearance against then-No. 1 UCLA.
Gonzaga 10, Santa Clara 4 (13): Gonzaga sent the game into extra innings with a run in the ninth, and the Bulldogs (10-8, 2-0 West Coast Conference) erupted for six runs in the 13th to pull away from the Broncos (6-11, 0-2).
Ernie Yake scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Stephen Lund for a 5-4 lead with no outs in the 13th. Andrew Orzel followed with a two-run single, and Jack Machtolf doubled to right-center to drive in two more.
Ryan Sullivan capped the outburst with a two-out RBI single.
Gabriel Hughes scored for Gonzaga on a throwing error with two outs in the ninth to tie the game at 4.
Morris, Orzel, Machtolf and Sullivan had two hits each.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.