College baseball:

From staff reports

Oregon State broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning, and the 18th-ranked Beavers held Washington State’s offense in check in a 10-3 victory in a Pac-12 Conference game Saturday at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

Oregon State (12-4, 1-1 Pac-12) bunted three times – twice for singles – in the fourth to pressure starting pitcher Zane Mills and the Cougars’ defense. Kyler McMahan and Jake Dukart had RBI doubles in the inning to help expand the Beavers’ lead to 7-0.

Kodie Kolden and Jacob McKeon had two hits for the Cougars (11-3, 1-1). Kolden hit a solo homer in the eighth, and McKeon added a two-run shot to center in the ninth.

Mills (3-1) suffered his first loss since May 10, 2019, when he made a one-inning relief appearance against then-No. 1 UCLA.

Gonzaga 10, Santa Clara 4 (13): Gonzaga sent the game into extra innings with a run in the ninth, and the Bulldogs (10-8, 2-0 West Coast Conference) erupted for six runs in the 13th to pull away from the Broncos (6-11, 0-2).

Ernie Yake scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Stephen Lund for a 5-4 lead with no outs in the 13th. Andrew Orzel followed with a two-run single, and Jack Machtolf doubled to right-center to drive in two more.

Ryan Sullivan capped the outburst with a two-out RBI single.

Gabriel Hughes scored for Gonzaga on a throwing error with two outs in the ninth to tie the game at 4.

Morris, Orzel, Machtolf and Sullivan had two hits each.