Buck Knives taps outdoor industry veteran to lead company

Post Falls-based Buck Knives has named outdoor industry veteran Lane Tobiassen as the company’s new president, effective in April.

Tobiassen will assume leadership of the company’s sales, marketing, finance, product development and operations to accelerate growth and strengthen the its more than 120-year knifemaking legacy, according to a news release.

“I am very excited to lead the team at Buck Knives,” Tobiassen said in a statement. “It’s such an honor to be welcomed into this family, and my experience in the outdoor industry and firearms market gives me the insight and perspective needed to drive growth strategies forward and execute on an exciting period of growth for Buck Knives.”

Tobiassen has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, sales and product development at outdoor brands.

Most recently, Tobiassen was president of the firearms division of American Outdoor Brands, also known as Smith & Wesson. Prior to that, Tobiassen was employed with Crimson Trace, a tactical laser sight and sport optics company.

In his 14 year career at Crimson Trace, Tobiassen served as marketing director, and president and CEO of Crimson Trace.

Buck Knives, a fourth-generation family owned company, was looking for outside expertise to lead daily operations as part of its strategy to improve business-wide operations and secure additional market share.

“This is the first ‘non-family’ president in the history of our company. It is a testament to the family’s commitment to make our company more robust and less vulnerable to fluctuations in our marketplace or the broader economy,” CJ Buck, CEO & chairman of Buck Knives, said in a statement. “We continue on with the strategies we have been implementing over the last three years with a renewed clarity on flawless execution.”

Buck Knives has spent the last three years focusing on sales channels, price and value initiatives as well as refining manufacturing and product development.