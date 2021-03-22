Difference makers: Drew Timme delivers big night against Sooners

Drew Timme

Timme had 14 points in the first half as Gonzaga built a 12-point lead. He was the go-to guy most of the second half and consistently hit baskets or free throws to stem Oklahoma’s momentum. He made 9 of 12 shots, 12 of 14 free throws, grabbed 13 boards and added a team-high four assists. He scored a career-high 30 points and matched his single-game high for rebounds.

If you’re teaching a kid how to use their feet in the paint, show them Timme on repeat. What a turn over his right shoulder here pic.twitter.com/8HtYeXwZba — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) March 22, 2021

Jalen Suggs

Suggs wasn’t at the top of his game in Saturday’s win, but he bounced back with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists against the Sooners. The freshman point guard was just 1 of 6 from distance, but the lone make was part of a key 12-2 run late in the first half. He finished 5 of 13 from the field and 5 of 6 at the foul line.

We’ve said it before… Jalen Suggs is v good at basketball 😲@ZagMBB | #WCChoops



pic.twitter.com/86F0ierPb9 — WCC Basketball (@WCChoops) March 22, 2021

Turning point





Gonzaga broke away from a tie at 28 with a 12-2 spurt to build a double-digit lead. Timme had field goals to start and end the run. Joel Ayayi and Suggs hit 3-pointers and Ayayi added a pair of free throws.