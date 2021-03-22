Difference makers: Drew Timme delivers big night against Sooners
UPDATED: Mon., March 22, 2021
Drew Timme
Timme had 14 points in the first half as Gonzaga built a 12-point lead. He was the go-to guy most of the second half and consistently hit baskets or free throws to stem Oklahoma’s momentum. He made 9 of 12 shots, 12 of 14 free throws, grabbed 13 boards and added a team-high four assists. He scored a career-high 30 points and matched his single-game high for rebounds.
Jalen Suggs
Suggs wasn’t at the top of his game in Saturday’s win, but he bounced back with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists against the Sooners. The freshman point guard was just 1 of 6 from distance, but the lone make was part of a key 12-2 run late in the first half. He finished 5 of 13 from the field and 5 of 6 at the foul line.
Turning point
Gonzaga broke away from a tie at 28 with a 12-2 spurt to build a double-digit lead. Timme had field goals to start and end the run. Joel Ayayi and Suggs hit 3-pointers and Ayayi added a pair of free throws.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.