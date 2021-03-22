Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Difference makers: Drew Timme delivers big night against Sooners

UPDATED: Mon., March 22, 2021

By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Drew Timme

Timme had 14 points in the first half as Gonzaga built a 12-point lead. He was the go-to guy most of the second half and consistently hit baskets or free throws to stem Oklahoma’s momentum. He made 9 of 12 shots, 12 of 14 free throws, grabbed 13 boards and added a team-high four assists. He scored a career-high 30 points and matched his single-game high for rebounds.

Jalen Suggs

Suggs wasn’t at the top of his game in Saturday’s win, but he bounced back with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists against the Sooners. The freshman point guard was just 1 of 6 from distance, but the lone make was part of a key 12-2 run late in the first half. He finished 5 of 13 from the field and 5 of 6 at the foul line.

Turning point

Gonzaga broke away from a tie at 28 with a 12-2 spurt to build a double-digit lead. Timme had field goals to start and end the run. Joel Ayayi and Suggs hit 3-pointers and Ayayi added a pair of free throws.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball