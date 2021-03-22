First federal vaccination site in Washington to be in Yakima
UPDATED: Mon., March 22, 2021
Associated Press
OLYMPIA – Washington state has been approved for its first federal mass vaccination site in Yakima, in addition to federal mobile vaccination units.
The White House announced Monday that 1,200 daily doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be administered by the U.S. government over a six-week period starting on March 31.
In addition to the statewide mobile units, there will be a fixed, drive-thru vaccination site at Central Washington State Fair Park.
The additional vaccine doses will be provided directly by the federal government and will not be taken from the state or county’s regular allotments.
To date in Washington state, more than 2.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered, and over 12% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.