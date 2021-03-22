Water Cooler: Welcome spring with nature documentaries

The coming of spring after a long and dark Inland Northwest winter never fails to renew our appreciation for nature. Most everyone is eager to get outside and enjoy the fresh signs of spring, but unfortunately we still have a bit of chilly and unpredictable weather to contend with. If you need a dose of the outdoors to hold you over on those rainy and cold days, check out a few of these nature documentaries on Kanopy. They are free to stream with a local library card and can help satisfy your craving for the outdoors until next sunny day.

“Love Thy Nature” – Pointing to the theories and research of “Biomimicry” scientists, social ecologists and doctors, this documentary explores the human relationship to the natural world, how it has become increasingly disconnected and how it can be restored. Narrated by Liam Neeson. Directed by Sylvie Rokab. 2014. 76 minutes.

“The National Parks” – A 12-hour, six-part documentary series on the history of the United States’ national parks, from the initial concepts that sparked the transition of land from railroad tourist destinations to the government-led tourism industry expansion and preservation efforts that would come to create the national park system. Directed by Ken Burns. 2009. 697 minutes.

“Kestrel’s Eye” – A portrait of a family of kestrels (European falcons) filmed over the course of several years. Filmed and produced in Sweden, this documentary gives an intimate look at the bird’s lives and the world surrounding them. Directed by Mikael Kristersson. 1999. 85 minutes.

“Meru” – Facing harsh elements and some of the most technically complicated and dangerous mountain landscapes in the Himalayan Mountain range, three elite climbers challenge themselves to ascend Mount Meru. They not only have to battle the terrain, but their inner demons as well. Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. 2015. 91 minutes.

“Learning to See: The World of Insects” – Travel into the depths of South America’s rainforests for a close look at its incredible insects. The documentary shares the transformational experience shared by the director and his father during the process of making the film over a 12-year period. Directed by Jake Oelman. 2016. 70 minutes.

“Seasons: A Journey into the Forests of Europe” – Explore the lush forests of Europe and learn about their history, from emergence following the Ice Age, to the establishment of seasons and their inevitable relationship with humankind. Directed by Jacques Cluzaud and Jacques Perrin. 2016. 97 minutes.

“Vanishing of the Bees” – A look into the potentially ecological and political consequences that could come of the worldwide disappearance of the bees. Narrated by Elliot Page, the documentary also discusses everyday and tangible solutions to preventing the decline of honeybee populations and explores human’s connection to bees. Directed by George Langworthy and Maryam Henein. 2010. 89 minutes.

“Koneline: Our Land Beautiful” – Be transported to the traditional lands of the Tahltan First Nation, more than 1000 miles from Vancouver, British Columbia. Learn about how the lives lived in the shadow of incredible natural beauty, including those of Indigenous people, miners, hunters and people of various cultures. Directed by Nettie Wild. 2016. 97 minutes.

“Kīlauea: Hawai’i on Fire” – Follow scientists into the Kilauea volcano to investigate the increased activity that shook Hawaii in 2018. Directed by Pete Chinn. 2019. 53 minutes.

“NOVA: Bird Brain” – Despite the negative connotation of the phrase “bird brained,” learn about the surprising intelligence of birds as scientists put them against revealing aptitude tests. Directed by John Capener. 2017. 54 minutes.

“The Messenger: An Ode to the Imperiled Songbird” – An exploration into the uncertain fate of the songbird. Directed by Su Rynard. 2015. 90 minutes.