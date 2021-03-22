Women’s NCAA Tournament roundup: Louisville overcomes early jitters to win opener

Associated Press

Alamo Region

LOUISVILLE 74, MARIST 43

SAN ANTONIO – Freshman Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points and Dana Evans added 15, helping second-seeded Louisville overcome some early jitters.

The Cardinals (24-3) grabbed control when they closed out the first half with a 17-3 run. Marist (18-4) cut it to 31-28 early in the third before Louisville went on a 22-1 run.

OREGON 67, SOUTH DAKOTA 47

SAN ANTONIO – Erin Boley scored 22 points and No. 6 seed Oregon shut down South Dakota for the win.

The 11th-seeded Coyotes missed their last 25 shots of the first half and were held to a near-record low in trailing 34-9 at the break.

Nyara Sabally had 17 points for the Ducks (14-8), who will take on No. 3 seed Georgia in the second round on Wednesday.

Hannah Sjerven scored 18 points for the Coyotes (19-6).

MISSOURI STATE 70, UC DAVIS 51

SAN ANTONIO – Brice Calip had 18 points and Missouri State grabbed control with a huge third-quarter run.

Jasmine Franklin added 17 points and 17 rebounds, helping No. 5 seed Missouri State dominate inside.

Missouri State (22-2) will face No. 13 Wright State in the second round on Wednesday.

Evanne Turner scored 16 points for UC Davis (13-3).

TEXAS 81, BRADLEY 62

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Charli Collier had 23 points and 15 rebounds, sending Texas to the win.

Collier swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key to end the first quarter, capping a 13-0 run that put the Longhorns (19-9) ahead to stay after the Braves took their only lead in their first-ever NCAA tourney game.

Lasha Petree scored a season-high 33 points for the mid-major Braves (17-12).

NORTHWESTERN 62, UCF 51

SAN ANTONIO – Lindsey Pulliam scored 25 points to lead seventh-seeded Northwestern to the school’s first women’s NCAA Tournament victory in 28 years.

Northwestern (16-8) is in the tournament for the first time since 2015 and just the third time since 1993, when the Wildcats reached the second round.

The Knights (16-5) sustained a huge blow midway through the second quarter when they lost second-leading scorer Diamond Battles to what appeared to be a right knee injury.

GEORGIA 67, DREXEL 53

SAN ANTONIO – Jenna Staiti scored each of her 19 points in the second half, helping Georgia overcome a slow start.

Que Morrison had 11 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight assists for the Bulldogs (21-6).

Hannah Nihill led Drexel (14-9) with 22 points.

Hemisfair Region

UCLA 69, WYOMING 48

AUSTIN, Texas – Michaela Onyenwere scored 25 points of 9-of-17 shooting, sending third-seeded UCLA to the victory.

Alba Sanchez Ramos led Wyoming (14-10) with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Next up for UCLA (17-5) is No. 6 seed Texas on Wednesday.

IOWA STATE 79, MICHIGAN STATE 75

SAN ANTONIO – Ashley Joens scored 33 points, powering Iowa State to the win.

Madison Wise had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (17-10), and Kristin Scott added 12 points.

Nia Clouden scored 16 points for the Spartans (15-9).

ALABAMA 80, NORTH CAROLINA 71

SAN ANTONIO – Jordan Lewis had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, helping Alabama to the victory.

Hannah Barber had 14 points for Alabama (17-9), and Jasmine Walker finished with 13.

Stephanie Watts led North Carolina (13-11) with a season-high 29 points.

MARYLAND 98, MOUNT ST. MARY’S 45

SAN ANTONIO – Ashley Owusu had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, helping Maryland to the victory.

Diamond Miller added 19 points for second-seeded Maryland (25-2). Chloe Bibby had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Michaela Harrison, Aryna Taylor and Bridget Birkhead each scored eight for Mount St. Mary’s (17-7).

Mercado Region

INDIANA 63, VCU 32

SAN ANTONIO – Grace Berger scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half, and No. 4 seed Indiana held 13th-seeded VCU to 22.8% shooting.

Ali Patberg had 17 points for Indiana (19-5).

Chloe Bloom and Sam Robinson each scored eight points for VCU (16-11).

ARIZONA 79, STONY BROOK 44

SAN ANTONIO – Aari McDonald scored 20 points and Trinity Baptiste had 18, sending Arizona to the runaway win.

Cate Reese scored 16 points for the third-seeded Wildcats (17-5).

Asiah Dingle scored 14 points for the Seawolves (15-6).