The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 40° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  NCAA basketball

Women’s NCAA Tournament roundup: Louisville overcomes early jitters to win opener

UPDATED: Mon., March 22, 2021

Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) reacts after a favorable call during the first half of a college basketball game against Marist in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (Associated Press)
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) reacts after a favorable call during the first half of a college basketball game against Marist in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

Alamo Region

LOUISVILLE 74, MARIST 43

SAN ANTONIO – Freshman Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points and Dana Evans added 15, helping second-seeded Louisville overcome some early jitters.

The Cardinals (24-3) grabbed control when they closed out the first half with a 17-3 run. Marist (18-4) cut it to 31-28 early in the third before Louisville went on a 22-1 run.

OREGON 67, SOUTH DAKOTA 47

SAN ANTONIO – Erin Boley scored 22 points and No. 6 seed Oregon shut down South Dakota for the win.

The 11th-seeded Coyotes missed their last 25 shots of the first half and were held to a near-record low in trailing 34-9 at the break.

Nyara Sabally had 17 points for the Ducks (14-8), who will take on No. 3 seed Georgia in the second round on Wednesday.

Hannah Sjerven scored 18 points for the Coyotes (19-6).

MISSOURI STATE 70, UC DAVIS 51

SAN ANTONIO – Brice Calip had 18 points and Missouri State grabbed control with a huge third-quarter run.

Jasmine Franklin added 17 points and 17 rebounds, helping No. 5 seed Missouri State dominate inside.

Missouri State (22-2) will face No. 13 Wright State in the second round on Wednesday.

Evanne Turner scored 16 points for UC Davis (13-3).

TEXAS 81, BRADLEY 62

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Charli Collier had 23 points and 15 rebounds, sending Texas to the win.

Collier swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key to end the first quarter, capping a 13-0 run that put the Longhorns (19-9) ahead to stay after the Braves took their only lead in their first-ever NCAA tourney game.

Lasha Petree scored a season-high 33 points for the mid-major Braves (17-12).

NORTHWESTERN 62, UCF 51

SAN ANTONIO – Lindsey Pulliam scored 25 points to lead seventh-seeded Northwestern to the school’s first women’s NCAA Tournament victory in 28 years.

Northwestern (16-8) is in the tournament for the first time since 2015 and just the third time since 1993, when the Wildcats reached the second round.

The Knights (16-5) sustained a huge blow midway through the second quarter when they lost second-leading scorer Diamond Battles to what appeared to be a right knee injury.

GEORGIA 67, DREXEL 53

SAN ANTONIO – Jenna Staiti scored each of her 19 points in the second half, helping Georgia overcome a slow start.

Que Morrison had 11 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight assists for the Bulldogs (21-6).

Hannah Nihill led Drexel (14-9) with 22 points.

Hemisfair Region

UCLA 69, WYOMING 48

AUSTIN, Texas – Michaela Onyenwere scored 25 points of 9-of-17 shooting, sending third-seeded UCLA to the victory.

Alba Sanchez Ramos led Wyoming (14-10) with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Next up for UCLA (17-5) is No. 6 seed Texas on Wednesday.

IOWA STATE 79, MICHIGAN STATE 75

SAN ANTONIO – Ashley Joens scored 33 points, powering Iowa State to the win.

Madison Wise had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (17-10), and Kristin Scott added 12 points.

Nia Clouden scored 16 points for the Spartans (15-9).

ALABAMA 80, NORTH CAROLINA 71

SAN ANTONIO – Jordan Lewis had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, helping Alabama to the victory.

Hannah Barber had 14 points for Alabama (17-9), and Jasmine Walker finished with 13.

Stephanie Watts led North Carolina (13-11) with a season-high 29 points.

MARYLAND 98, MOUNT ST. MARY’S 45

SAN ANTONIO – Ashley Owusu had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, helping Maryland to the victory.

Diamond Miller added 19 points for second-seeded Maryland (25-2). Chloe Bibby had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Michaela Harrison, Aryna Taylor and Bridget Birkhead each scored eight for Mount St. Mary’s (17-7).

Mercado Region

INDIANA 63, VCU 32

SAN ANTONIO – Grace Berger scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half, and No. 4 seed Indiana held 13th-seeded VCU to 22.8% shooting.

Ali Patberg had 17 points for Indiana (19-5).

Chloe Bloom and Sam Robinson each scored eight points for VCU (16-11).

ARIZONA 79, STONY BROOK 44

SAN ANTONIO – Aari McDonald scored 20 points and Trinity Baptiste had 18, sending Arizona to the runaway win.

Cate Reese scored 16 points for the third-seeded Wildcats (17-5).

Asiah Dingle scored 14 points for the Seawolves (15-6).

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Most read stories