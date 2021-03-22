Women’s NCAA Tournament roundup: Louisville overcomes early jitters to win opener
UPDATED: Mon., March 22, 2021
Alamo Region
LOUISVILLE 74, MARIST 43
SAN ANTONIO – Freshman Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points and Dana Evans added 15, helping second-seeded Louisville overcome some early jitters.
The Cardinals (24-3) grabbed control when they closed out the first half with a 17-3 run. Marist (18-4) cut it to 31-28 early in the third before Louisville went on a 22-1 run.
OREGON 67, SOUTH DAKOTA 47
SAN ANTONIO – Erin Boley scored 22 points and No. 6 seed Oregon shut down South Dakota for the win.
The 11th-seeded Coyotes missed their last 25 shots of the first half and were held to a near-record low in trailing 34-9 at the break.
Nyara Sabally had 17 points for the Ducks (14-8), who will take on No. 3 seed Georgia in the second round on Wednesday.
Hannah Sjerven scored 18 points for the Coyotes (19-6).
MISSOURI STATE 70, UC DAVIS 51
SAN ANTONIO – Brice Calip had 18 points and Missouri State grabbed control with a huge third-quarter run.
Jasmine Franklin added 17 points and 17 rebounds, helping No. 5 seed Missouri State dominate inside.
Missouri State (22-2) will face No. 13 Wright State in the second round on Wednesday.
Evanne Turner scored 16 points for UC Davis (13-3).
TEXAS 81, BRADLEY 62
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Charli Collier had 23 points and 15 rebounds, sending Texas to the win.
Collier swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key to end the first quarter, capping a 13-0 run that put the Longhorns (19-9) ahead to stay after the Braves took their only lead in their first-ever NCAA tourney game.
Lasha Petree scored a season-high 33 points for the mid-major Braves (17-12).
NORTHWESTERN 62, UCF 51
SAN ANTONIO – Lindsey Pulliam scored 25 points to lead seventh-seeded Northwestern to the school’s first women’s NCAA Tournament victory in 28 years.
Northwestern (16-8) is in the tournament for the first time since 2015 and just the third time since 1993, when the Wildcats reached the second round.
The Knights (16-5) sustained a huge blow midway through the second quarter when they lost second-leading scorer Diamond Battles to what appeared to be a right knee injury.
GEORGIA 67, DREXEL 53
SAN ANTONIO – Jenna Staiti scored each of her 19 points in the second half, helping Georgia overcome a slow start.
Que Morrison had 11 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight assists for the Bulldogs (21-6).
Hannah Nihill led Drexel (14-9) with 22 points.
Hemisfair Region
UCLA 69, WYOMING 48
AUSTIN, Texas – Michaela Onyenwere scored 25 points of 9-of-17 shooting, sending third-seeded UCLA to the victory.
Alba Sanchez Ramos led Wyoming (14-10) with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Next up for UCLA (17-5) is No. 6 seed Texas on Wednesday.
IOWA STATE 79, MICHIGAN STATE 75
SAN ANTONIO – Ashley Joens scored 33 points, powering Iowa State to the win.
Madison Wise had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (17-10), and Kristin Scott added 12 points.
Nia Clouden scored 16 points for the Spartans (15-9).
ALABAMA 80, NORTH CAROLINA 71
SAN ANTONIO – Jordan Lewis had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, helping Alabama to the victory.
Hannah Barber had 14 points for Alabama (17-9), and Jasmine Walker finished with 13.
Stephanie Watts led North Carolina (13-11) with a season-high 29 points.
MARYLAND 98, MOUNT ST. MARY’S 45
SAN ANTONIO – Ashley Owusu had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, helping Maryland to the victory.
Diamond Miller added 19 points for second-seeded Maryland (25-2). Chloe Bibby had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Michaela Harrison, Aryna Taylor and Bridget Birkhead each scored eight for Mount St. Mary’s (17-7).
Mercado Region
INDIANA 63, VCU 32
SAN ANTONIO – Grace Berger scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half, and No. 4 seed Indiana held 13th-seeded VCU to 22.8% shooting.
Ali Patberg had 17 points for Indiana (19-5).
Chloe Bloom and Sam Robinson each scored eight points for VCU (16-11).
ARIZONA 79, STONY BROOK 44
SAN ANTONIO – Aari McDonald scored 20 points and Trinity Baptiste had 18, sending Arizona to the runaway win.
Cate Reese scored 16 points for the third-seeded Wildcats (17-5).
Asiah Dingle scored 14 points for the Seawolves (15-6).
