College baseball: UNLV roughs up Washington State pitchers in 15-8 win
UPDATED: Wed., March 24, 2021
From staff and wire reports
LAS VEGAS – UNLV tagged eight Washington State pitchers for 16 hits in a 15-8 victory in a nonconference baseball game Wednesday.
Louie Albrecht’s RBI single gave the Cougars (12-5) a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. UNLV responded with five runs in the bottom half and another four runs in the third to take a 9-1 lead.
WSU scored six runs in the fifth to close to 9-8. Kodie Kolden laced a two-run single, and Kyle Manzardo followed with a two-run double.
The Rebels added two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to pull away.
Brendan Brooks was 3 for 5 with four runs scored and five runs batted in for the Rebels (8-4), who earned a split of the two-game series at Wilson Stadium.
Manzardo, Keith Jones II and Gunner Gouldsmith each had two hits for the Cougars.
