Wed., March 24, 2021
Golf
College men: Washington State at The Goodwin in Stanford, California, 7 a.m.
Soccer
High school girls: Othello vs. Shadle Park at Merkel Sports Complex, 3:30 p.m.; West Valley at Rogers, North Central at Pullman, Clarkston at East Valley, all 4.
Track and field
College: Eastern Washington, Gonzaga, Idaho, Washington State, Whitworth at Whitworth Invitational, noon.
Volleyball
High school: GSL: Shadle Park at Pullman, East Valley at West Valley, Rogers at Othello, North Central at Clarkston, Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, Ferris at Lewis and Clark, all 6 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
