On the air
Wed., March 24, 2021
Thursday’s TV highlights
Baseball, college
4 p.m.: Mississippi at Alabama ESPNU
Baseball, MLB spring training
1 p.m.: LA Angels vs. Colorado MLB
6 p.m.: LA Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs MLB
Boxing
6 p.m.: Ring City USA: Machado vs. Fierro NBC Sports
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: NIT: Mississippi State vs. Richmond ESPN2
4 p.m.: NCAA DII: West Liberty vs. NW Missouri St. CBS Sports
4 p.m.: NIT: NC State vs. Colorado State ESPN
6 p.m.: NIT: Boise State vs. Memphis ESPN
6:30 p.m.: NCAA DII: Truman vs. Flagler CBS Sports
7 p.m.: NIT: Louisiana Tech vs. W. Kentucky ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Portland at Miami TNT
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at LA Lakers TNT
Figure skating
Noon: ISU World Championships NBC Sports
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship GOLF
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC-Dell Match Play GOLF
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m. NY Islanders at Boston NHL
Soccer, men’s
10:20 a.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Jamaica ESPN2
12:30 p.m. World Cup Qualifying: Iceland at Germany ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Olympic Qualifying: El Salvador vs. Haiti FS1
7 p.m.: Olympic Qualifying: Honduras vs. Canada FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 ESPN
12:55 p.m.: Seattle vs. Oakland 700 ESPN
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob (after Mariners) 700 ESPN
Events subject to change
