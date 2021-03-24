The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV highlights

Baseball, college

4 p.m.: Mississippi at Alabama ESPNU

Baseball, MLB spring training

1 p.m.: LA Angels vs. Colorado MLB

6 p.m.: LA Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs MLB

Boxing

6 p.m.: Ring City USA: Machado vs. Fierro NBC Sports

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: NIT: Mississippi State vs. Richmond ESPN2

4 p.m.: NCAA DII: West Liberty vs. NW Missouri St. CBS Sports

4 p.m.: NIT: NC State vs. Colorado State ESPN

6 p.m.: NIT: Boise State vs. Memphis ESPN

6:30 p.m.: NCAA DII: Truman vs. Flagler CBS Sports

7 p.m.: NIT: Louisiana Tech vs. W. Kentucky ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Portland at Miami TNT

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at LA Lakers TNT

Figure skating

Noon: ISU World Championships NBC Sports

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC-Dell Match Play GOLF

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m. NY Islanders at Boston NHL

Soccer, men’s

10:20 a.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Jamaica ESPN2

12:30 p.m. World Cup Qualifying: Iceland at Germany ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Olympic Qualifying: El Salvador vs. Haiti FS1

7 p.m.: Olympic Qualifying: Honduras vs. Canada FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 ESPN

12:55 p.m.: Seattle vs. Oakland 700 ESPN

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob (after Mariners) 700 ESPN

Events subject to change

