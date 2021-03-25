Oddsmakers like Gonzaga’s tournament title chances

Fans can bet on just about anything in March Madness and a lot of folks are backing Gonzaga and several of its top players.

The top-seeded Bulldogs (28-0) are four wins from becoming the first unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976. According to SportsBetting.ag, Gonzaga has a 41.7% chance of running the table.

Creighton is the next challenge for Gonzaga, which is favored by 13.5 points over the Bluejays on Sunday by BetOnline.ag. That’s the biggest point spread of the Sweet 16 matchups, followed by Arkansas (plus 11.5) over Oral Roberts.

The Zags are 4/13 favorites to win the West Region. USC is next at 11/2, Oregon at 13/2 and Creighton at 12/1. USC is a 1-point favorite against Oregon. Second-seeded Iowa, third-seeded Kansas and fourth-seeded Virginia lost in the first weekend of the tournament.

Gonzaga remains the national championship favorite at 7/5, followed by Baylor at 7/2, Michigan at 17/2, Houston at 9/1, Alabama at 12/1 and Loyola Chicago 14/1, according to BetOnline.ag.

The Zags were 2/1 favorites on Selection Sunday. Illinois, the only No. 1 seed that didn’t advance to the second weekend, was 13/2.

The tournament MVP race is led by Zags, according to BetOnline.ag odds. Freshman point guard Jalen Suggs leads the way at 9/2. Senior wing Corey Kispert is 5/1 and sophomore forward Drew Timme is 11/2.

Baylor’s Jared Butler (6/1) and MaCio Teague (14/1) and Loyola Chicago’s Cameron Krutwig (16/1) round out the top six.

Covers.com has a slightly different, Zag-heavy order: Kispert has an 18.2% chance of being MVP. Timme is next at 16.7%, followed by Butler (14.2%), Suggs (11.1%) and Krutwig (10%).

Butler was the pretournament MVP favorite.

A bettor recently wagered $100,000 on the Zags to win the title at BetMGM, according to Yahoo!Sports. If Gonzaga goes undefeated, the bet would win $150,000.