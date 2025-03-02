Boston Celtics waive former Gonzaga forward, 54th overall draft pick Anton Watson

Eight months after using a second-round NBA draft pick on Anton Watson, the Boston Celtics have waived the former Gonzaga forward and Gonzaga Prep standout.

The team announced the move on Sunday afternoon, hours after Watson received a “DNP” (did not play) in Boston’s 110-103 win over Denver at TD Garden.

Multiple reports have indicated the franchise made the move to clear room for another two-way player as the Celtics, currently second in the Eastern Conference standings, look to make a push and bolster their roster heading into the postseason.

Tuesday is the final day for teams to sign two-way players. Watson was one of three players within Boston’s organization on a two-way contract, along with JD Davison and Baylor Scheierman.

Watson never made an appearance with the NBA team, playing exclusively for the G-League Maine Celtics. The former Zag told reporters while visiting Spokane during All-Star break he was on Boston’s “stay ready squad,” suggesting he could get called up to Boston at any time.

The 54th overall pick of last year’s draft, Watson made 37 appearances for the Maine Celtics, averaging 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the team while averaging 29.9 minutes per game.

The Celtics drafted Watson for his positional versatility, and ability to defend multiple spots on the floor. Watson, who progressed as a 3-point shooter during his time at Gonzaga, was attempting 5.7 3s per game while shooting at a 30% clip from behind the arc.

Watson scored a season-high 25 points on 5 of 9 from the 3-point line in a G-League Tipoff Tournament game against the Greensboro Swarm and had one double-double in the regular season, scoring 16 points to go with 16 rebounds on Jan. 19 against former GU teammate Drew Timme and the Long Island Nets.