This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Win,” Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

2. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “Life After Death,” Sister Souljah (Atria)

4. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

6. “Dark Sky,” C.J. Box (Putnam)

7. “Fast Ice (The NUMA Files),” Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (Putnam)

8. “The Affair,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. “Wild Sign,” Patricia Briggs (Ace)

10. “We Begin at the End,” Chris Whitaker (Holt)

Nonfiction

1. “This Is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism,” Don Lemon (Little, Brown)

2. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race,” Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out,” Giada De Laurentiis (Rodale)

4. “Dungeons & Dragons: Candlekeep Mysteries,” Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast)

5. “No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn’t Come Easy ” by Chip Gaines (W)

6. “Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself,” Nedra Glover Tawwab (TarcherPerigee)

7. “Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life,” Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

8. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

9. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need,” Bill Gates (Knopf)

10. “How to Do the Work: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal from Your Past, and Create Your Self,” Nicole LePera (Harper Wave)