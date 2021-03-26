Prep roundup: Rhett Foulkes’ late kickoff return difference-maker as Lakeside edges Colville
UPDATED: Fri., March 26, 2021
Roundup of Friday’s football action from across Eastern Washington.
Northeast A
Lakeside 26, Colville 22: Rhett Foulkes returned a fourth-quarter kickoff for a touchdown and the visiting Eagles (3-0) outlasted the Indians (2-1). Colville’s Sam Anderson connected with Colbie McEvoy on a 20-yard TD pass with just under 2 minutes left and recovered the onside kick but turned the ball over on downs.
Riverside 7, Deer Park 3: Silas Ng had a first-quarter passing touchdown with 58 rushing yards and the visiting Rams (3-0) beat the Stags (2-2).
Northeast 2B
Colfax 44, Northwest Christian 6: Jacob Brown had 143 rushing yards with three touchdowns and the Bulldogs (3-2) beat the visiting Crusaders (0-4).
Asotin 14, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6: Brayden Barnea scored the go-ahead TD on a 4-yard run in the second quarter and the Panthers (2-3) beat the Broncos (2-2).
Chewelah 14, Liberty 3: The Cougars (4-0) beat the visiting Lancers (3-1). Details were unavailable.
Davenport 44, Kettle Falls 22: The Gorillas (2-3) beat the Bulldogs (0-4). Details were unavailable.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.