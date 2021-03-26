The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Rhett Foulkes’ late kickoff return difference-maker as Lakeside edges Colville

UPDATED: Fri., March 26, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s football action from across Eastern Washington.

Northeast A

Lakeside 26, Colville 22: Rhett Foulkes returned a fourth-quarter kickoff for a touchdown and the visiting Eagles (3-0) outlasted the Indians (2-1). Colville’s Sam Anderson connected with Colbie McEvoy on a 20-yard TD pass with just under 2 minutes left and recovered the onside kick but turned the ball over on downs.

Riverside 7, Deer Park 3: Silas Ng had a first-quarter passing touchdown with 58 rushing yards and the visiting Rams (3-0) beat the Stags (2-2).

Northeast 2B

Colfax 44, Northwest Christian 6: Jacob Brown had 143 rushing yards with three touchdowns and the Bulldogs (3-2) beat the visiting Crusaders (0-4).

Asotin 14, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 6: Brayden Barnea scored the go-ahead TD on a 4-yard run in the second quarter and the Panthers (2-3) beat the Broncos (2-2).

Chewelah 14, Liberty 3: The Cougars (4-0) beat the visiting Lancers (3-1). Details were unavailable.

Davenport 44, Kettle Falls 22: The Gorillas (2-3) beat the Bulldogs (0-4). Details were unavailable.

