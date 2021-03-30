Soccer

High school girls: University vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium, Ferris at Cheney, both 4 p.m.; Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep, Mead at Central Valley, both 6:30.

Volleyball

College: Big Sky Tournament at Greeley, Colo.: Eastern Washington vs. Weber State, noon; Idaho vs. Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.