The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 37° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Dallas at Boston ESPN

5 p.m.: Utah at Memphis ROOT

7:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Lakers ESPN

Football, college

8 a.m.: Notre Dame Pro Day NBC Sports

Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration Charity Match GOLF

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Buffalo NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vegas NBC Sports

Soccer, men

8:50 a.m.: UEFA U-21 Euro: Croatia vs. England ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: WC Qualifying: Poland at England ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

6 p.m.: EWU Football Coaches Show 700 AM

7 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 700 AM

Events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.