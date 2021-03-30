On the Air
Tue., March 30, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Dallas at Boston ESPN
5 p.m.: Utah at Memphis ROOT
7:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Lakers ESPN
Football, college
8 a.m.: Notre Dame Pro Day NBC Sports
Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration Charity Match GOLF
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Buffalo NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vegas NBC Sports
Soccer, men
8:50 a.m.: UEFA U-21 Euro: Croatia vs. England ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: WC Qualifying: Poland at England ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
6 p.m.: EWU Football Coaches Show 700 AM
7 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 700 AM
Events subject to change
