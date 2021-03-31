Music calendar

Spokane Symphony @ Home Spring Concert Series: “Overtone” – 90-minute episodes of music and discussion. Episodes include video segments of music director James Lowe chatting with orchestra musicians about their backgrounds and thoughts about classical music, plus conversations with local experts on a variety of topics related to the themes. Episodes can be viewed on demand. Friday, Episode 1: “Roots,” a focus on the influence of folk traditions on classical music. April 16, Episode 2: “Classical Perfection,” a discussion on what makes something sound and look “classical.” April 30, Episode 3: “Individualism,” an exploration of the musician as an individual and part of group and how individualism impacts our worldview. May 14, Episode 4: “Painting with Music, Words, Light,” an exploration of the art and science behind creating mood and emotion in the arts. May 28, Episode 5: “Heaven & Earth,” a historical discussion on how and why heaven and earth have been portrayed through the arts. Visit foxtheaterspokane.org/events for details and tickets. $25/individual concert; $100/five concert series. (509) 624-1200.

Bright Moments – Jazz trio. Friday, 5 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Devon Wade – Country. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 200 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

UI Virtual Presentation: Jazz in the Schools – The Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival’s educational outreach “Jazz In the Schools” recently visited Idaho Falls providing a workshop and concert to the region. The workshop was live streamed to local and regional participants from University Place at the U of I Idaho Falls Campus. U of I faculty joined by guest artist Brian Claxton performed works composed by Claxton as well as group arrangements of jazz standards. Claxton was joined by Assistant Professor of Jazz Piano Kate Skinner, lecturer of Guitar Daniel Pinilla and LHJF Festival Manager Joshua Skinner. Visit uidaho.edu/class/music/events for a link to the performance. Friday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free. (208) 885-6231.

Jason Perry – Singer-songwriter. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Dangerous Type – Rock/classic rock cover band. Friday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (509) 891-8995.

Ron Criscione – Folk/rock singer-songwriter. Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-2336.

Zachary Simms – Singer-songwriter, folk. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Jazz Wires – Jazz. Saturday, 8 p.m. Rico’s Pub, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Free. (509) 332-6566.

Jake Robin – Singer-songwriter with original music and covers, featuring a guest performer. First Tuesdays. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Carey Brazil – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 7 p.m. LeftBank Wine Bar, 108 S. Washington St. (509) 315-8623.

Jake Robin – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

UI Virtual Concert: LHSOM Student Convocation – Featuring a variety of student musicians. Visit uidaho.edu/class/music/events for a link to the performance. Thursday, 2:30-3:30 p.m. (208) 885-6231.

Jonathan Tibbets – Singer-songwriter. Thursday, 7 p.m. LeftBank Wine Bar, 108 S. Washington St. (509) 315-8623.

WSU Virtual Student Recital: Michael Adams, composition – Senior composition student Michael Adams presents his composition recital, including two sets of piano pieces, bowed vibraphone, and a piece for a percussion ensemble. View the performance on the WSU Pullman Music Youtube channel. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Free. (509) 335-7696.

WSU Virtual Concert: Student Recitals – 3:10 p.m.: Ashleigh Nealer, violin. 5:10 p.m.: Joe Ballestrasse, double bass. View the performance on the WSU Pullman Music Youtube channel. April 9, 3:10 p.m. Free. (509) 335-7696.

Lucas Brookbank Brown and Friends – Blues. April 9, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Michelle Rivers – Singer-songwriter. April 9, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

UI Virtual Concert: Master’s Recital – Featuring Stuart Evans on piano. Visit uidaho.edu/class/music/events for a link to the performance. April 9, 7:30-8:30 p.m. (208) 885-6231.