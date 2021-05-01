Area roundup:

From staff reports

Washington State hit five home runs in support of starting pitcher Zane Mills in an 11-1 rout of eighth-ranked Oregon in a Pac-12 baseball game at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman on Sunday.

Kodie Kolden led off the bottom of the first with a home run for a 1-0 lead. The Cougars (20-17, 8-12 Pac-12) struck for five runs in the second with Kyle Manzardo’s grand slam and Tristan Peterson’s solo homer for a 6-0 lead.

Kyle Russell added a solo homer in the fourth, and Jake Meyer sparked WSU’s four-run sixth with a leadoff home run.

Mills (5-3) scattered four hits over 7⅔ innings and allowed an earned run. He struck out six and walked three.

Manzardo finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle, hitting 3 for 5 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Russell, Collin Montez and Jack Smith each went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Gabe Matthews doubled and also walked with the bases loaded in the eighth for Oregon (27-10, 11-6) to provide the final margin.

Puget Sound 4-1, Whitworth 1-2: Gage Gibson’s sacrifice fly drove in David Bedell with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and helped the Pirates preserve a split of a Northwest Conference doubleheader at Logger Baseball Field in Tacoma.

Brendan Duncan added an RBI single in the top of the first for a 1-0 lead for the Pirates (12-21, 11-15 NWC).

Owen Shellhammer pitched a complete game in the opener for the Loggers (14-16, 10-14) and held Whitworth to three hits.

Dawson Warner’s single in the fifth drove in Gibson to tie the game at 1, but Jackson Bolitho’s RBI single in the bottom half gave UPS the lead for good.

College golf

Because of COVID-19 protocols, Gonzaga withdrew from the team competition at the West Coast Conference Championships at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.

Eighth-ranked Pepperdine (815) rolled to the team title by 24 shots. The Waves’ Clay Feagler won his second WCC title, defeating teammate Dylan Menante on the second playoff hole. GU’s lone individual left, Jace Minni, finished at 14-over 230.