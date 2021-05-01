Former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd to be inducted into assistant coaches Hall of Fame

Tommy Lloyd is no longer an assistant coach, but he’s being honored for his 20 years as a Gonzaga assistant.

Lloyd, named head coach at Arizona last month, will be inducted Sunday into the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame. He’s part of the 2020 class, but the induction ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday’s ceremony will be conducted virtually from 2-4 p.m. Free tickets are available at www.astepuplive.com.

Lloyd played an important role in Gonzaga’s emergence as a national power over the past two-plus decades. He’s regarded as a top recruiter, including a lengthy list of international and domestic standouts that he helped bring to Gonzaga.

Lloyd is joined in the 2020 class by Bill Brock (Baylor), Al Brown (Duke, retired), Karl Hobbs (Rutgers), Jolette Law (South Carolina), Kenny Payne (New York Knicks) and Bob Starkey (Auburn). Bill Guthridge (North Carolina) will be honored posthumously.

Donny Daniels, a Gonzaga assistant coach from 2011-19, was part of the inaugural hall of fame class in 2019.

A STEP UP, an acronym for Athletic Symposium To Elevate Professionals and Uplift Performance, holds symposiums annually to promote professional development for coaches.