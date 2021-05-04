The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

Baseball

High-A West: Eugene at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.

College: Nonconference: Seattle at Washington State, 6:05 p.m.

Soccer

College men: NWAC: North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.

College women: NCAA Tournament in Cary, North Carolina: Washington vs. North Carolina, noon.

High school boys: GSL: University vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, Mt. Spokane at Cheney, both 4 p.m.; Mead at Ferris, 5; Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, 6:30.

Softball

High school: GSL: Shadle Park at Othello, West Valley at East Valley, Rogers at North Central, Clarkston at Pullman, all doubleheaders at 3 p.m.

Tennis

High school girls: GSL: Mead at Gonzaga Prep, 4 p.m.

Track and field

College: Washington State, Gonzaga, Eastern Washington, Idaho, CC Spokane at Whitworth Twilight, 2 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.

