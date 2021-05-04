The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati MLB

Noon: San Francisco at Colorado MLB

12:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle ROOT

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels or Toronto at Oakland MLB

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: San Antonio at Utah NBA

Diving

8 a.m.: FINA: World Cup NBC Sports

Golf

8 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand GOLF

Hockey, IIHF

2 p.m.: U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden NHL

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Washington at N.Y. Rangers NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: Colorado at San Jose NBC Sports

Lacrosse, college women

4 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona State vs. California Pac-12

Soccer, men

11:40 a.m.: UEFA Champions: Real Madrid at Chelsea CBS Sports

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions: Portland at Club América FS1

Soccer, women

9:30 a.m.: FASL: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur NBC Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

6 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

12:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Events subject to change

