On the Air
Tue., May 4, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati MLB
Noon: San Francisco at Colorado MLB
12:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle ROOT
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels or Toronto at Oakland MLB
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: San Antonio at Utah NBA
Diving
8 a.m.: FINA: World Cup NBC Sports
Golf
8 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand GOLF
Hockey, IIHF
2 p.m.: U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden NHL
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Washington at N.Y. Rangers NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: Colorado at San Jose NBC Sports
Lacrosse, college women
4 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona State vs. California Pac-12
Soccer, men
11:40 a.m.: UEFA Champions: Real Madrid at Chelsea CBS Sports
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions: Portland at Club América FS1
Soccer, women
9:30 a.m.: FASL: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur NBC Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
6 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
12:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Events subject to change
