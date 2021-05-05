On the Air
Wed., May 5, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Practice ESPN2
Baseball, college
4:30 p.m.: LSU at Auburn ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Houston at NY Yankees OR Detroit at Boston MLB
1 p.m.: Toronto at Oakland MLB
3:30 p.m.: Arizona at Miami MLB
6:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at LA Angels MLB
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Dallas TNT
7 p.m.: LA Lakers at LA Clippers TNT
Diving
10 a.m.: FINA: World Cup NBC Sports
Football, spring league
4 p.m.: North Division: Alphas vs. Aviators FS1
7 p.m.: North Division: Conquerors vs. Lineman FS1
Golf
6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Canary Islands Championship GOLF
8 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition GOLF
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship GOLF
8 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand GOLF
Hockey, IIHF
2 p.m.: U-18 World Championship: TBD NHL
6 p.m.: U-18 World Championship: TBD NHL
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: NY Rangers at Boston NBC Sports
Lacrosse, college men
2:30 p.m.: Big East: Providence vs. Denver CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Big East: Villanova vs. Georgetown CBS Sports
Lacrosse, college women
4 p.m.: Pac-12: TBD at Stanford Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Southern Cal vs. Colorado Pac-12
MMA
4 p.m.: PFL 3: Fabrico Werdum vs. Renena Ferreira ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5 FM
Events subject to change
