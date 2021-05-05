The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Practice ESPN2

Baseball, college

4:30 p.m.: LSU at Auburn ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Houston at NY Yankees OR Detroit at Boston MLB

1 p.m.: Toronto at Oakland MLB

3:30 p.m.: Arizona at Miami MLB

6:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at LA Angels MLB

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Dallas TNT

7 p.m.: LA Lakers at LA Clippers TNT

Diving

10 a.m.: FINA: World Cup NBC Sports

Football, spring league

4 p.m.: North Division: Alphas vs. Aviators FS1

7 p.m.: North Division: Conquerors vs. Lineman FS1

Golf

6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Canary Islands Championship GOLF

8 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship GOLF

8 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand GOLF

Hockey, IIHF

2 p.m.: U-18 World Championship: TBD NHL

6 p.m.: U-18 World Championship: TBD NHL

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: NY Rangers at Boston NBC Sports

Lacrosse, college men

2:30 p.m.: Big East: Providence vs. Denver CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Big East: Villanova vs. Georgetown CBS Sports

Lacrosse, college women

4 p.m.: Pac-12: TBD at Stanford Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Southern Cal vs. Colorado Pac-12

MMA

4 p.m.: PFL 3: Fabrico Werdum vs. Renena Ferreira ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5 FM

Events subject to change

Local journalism is essential.

Active Person

