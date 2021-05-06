In brief: Freeman FBLA members tackle highway trash

More than a dozen members of Freeman High School’s Future Business Leaders of America spent Saturday morning participating in an Adopt-A-Highway cleanup project.

The Freeman FBLA has been cleaning up a 2-mile stretch of Highway 27, from the Palouse Highway to Darnell Road, since 2008. The members picked up 63 bags of trash, the highest single-day total since they began the project.

Overall, they have picked up approximately 700 bags of trash.

“It’s very rewarding to see our younger generation giving back to the community,” Freeman FBLA adviser Scott Moore said in an email.

Freeman FBLA attends state leadership conference

Ten members of Freeman High School’s Future Business Leaders of America attended the Virtual State Leadership Conference last month and received the Champion Chapter – Gold Seal Award of Merit.

In addition to competing, the members attended workshops, networked and listened to motivational speakers.

Four Freeman members – senior Masha Stuart and sophomores Taylor Denenny, Lily Jones and Jack Schneider – qualified for the Virtual National FBLA Leadership Conference at the end of June. Freshmen Levi Chisholm and Barrett Poulsen will be alternates for the national conference, which was originally scheduled to be held in Anaheim, California, but because of COVID-19 it has turned into a virtual conference and competition.

Stuart and Schneider earned state championships in Client Service and Help Desk, respectively, with Stuart taking third in the latter competition. Schneider teamed with Denenny and Jones to take third in the American Enterprise Project and he also placed fifth in Impromptu Speaking. Poulsen took seventh in Advertising, and Chisholm was ninth in Business Law.

Also competing at state for Freeman were junior Ashley Boswell, sophomore Garrett Baumgartner and freshmen Hailey Pierson and Kate Schneider.

Annual bowling fundraiser for Kids’ Sake is underway

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake annual fundraising is underway through June 30.

All of the funds raised will go to support mentoring programs for at-risk children in the community, with a target during this campaign of $50,000.

Find more information online at https://give.classy.org/BowlForKidsSake2021 or contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest via email at giving@nwbigs.org or call (509) 328-8310, ext. 104.

Salvation Army has food for needy families

The Salvation Army of Spokane’s Food Pantry has food available for vulnerable families.

Families in need of food can receive several weeks of groceries from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Salvation Army’s goal is to have local families save their money for utilities or rent, and get their food at the Food Bank, which is the largest in Spokane County.

The Salvation Army also needs volunteers to help get food out the door and into people’s hands.

To volunteer, visit www.makingspokanebetter.org and click on “Volunteer in the Community” or contact volunteer coordinator Joshua Schulz by phone at (509) 329-2721 or via e-mail at joshua.schulz@usw.salvationarmy.org.

