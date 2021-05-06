Greater Spokane Incorporated, Spokane Public Library collaborate on entrepreneurship resources for StartUp Spokane

Greater Spokane Incorporated and the Spokane Public Library are partnering to provide new entrepreneurship support programs and resources for StartUp Spokane.

The partnership will foster collaboration between the organizations and expand access to a wide variety of federal, state and local business support organizations, with StartUp Spokane serving as the connecting hub for entrepreneurs in the region.

“My goal with StartUp Spokane is to place our entrepreneurs – be it a mom-and-pop coffee shop or a high-growth life sciences company – at the center of this web of support, make sure that our businesses are getting the full benefit out of our regional expertise, and make Spokane known as the place to start a business,” said Mark Pond, business reference librarian for Spokane Public Library.

The partnership will provide entrepreneurs wanting to grow or launch companies with access to Spokane Public Library’s set of business support tools as well as referrals, one-on-one counseling and financing assistance, among other things, according to a GSI release.

Entrepreneurs will have access to TeamUp, a new mentorship program that features a team of community subject matter experts who will answer questions during free one-hour consultations.

A TeamUp resources page and ecosystem map will be available soon at StartUpSpokane.com.

In addition, StartUp Spokane and Spokane Public Library are launching Jumpstart, a new lunch-and-learn educational series focusing on such things as marketing, business evaluation, licensing and registration, business plan development, and making pitches for funding .

StartUp Spokane will continue to support Mind to Market and Ignite Northwest.

Mind to Market is a pre-seed investment fund for early-stage startups with high-growth potential. It invests $25,000 to $50,000 that startups can use toward creating minimum viable products, assembling teams and preparing them for traditional seed financing.

Ignite Northwest invests in growing companies and provides access to other sources of capital, such as Mind to Market pre-seed funds, Kick-Start angel funds, the Spokane Angel Alliance, and through relationships with other investors and regional venture capital funds.

StartUp Spokane and Spokane Public Library are also developing a Knowledge Network comprised of more than 30 business owners, angel investors, business assistance organizations and entrepreneurs who will meet six times a year to promote collaboration and economic growth in the region.