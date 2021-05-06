Prep roundup: Maddox Marcelli hat trick helps Lewis and Clark clinch GSL boys soccer top seed

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Spring boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 8, University 0: Maddox Marcelli scored a hat trick and the Tigers (8-0) shut out the visiting Titans (1-7) in a GSL 4A/3A match at Hart Field on Wednesday. Dane Cobb and Abel Ramos both scored and assisted two goals apiece for Lewis and Clark, which clinched the top seed to the East Region tourney next week.

Central Valley 2, Gonzaga Prep 1 (SO): Taylor Leech scored off a feed from Griffyn Rider in regulation and the visiting Bears (5-2) beat the Bullpups (3-5) 4-3 in a shootout on Wednesday. Johnny Finnegan scored in the 62nd minute for G-Prep to force overtime.

Mead 1, Ferris 0: Josh Healy scored the go-ahead goal in the 57th minute and the visiting Panthers (6-2) beat the Saxons (2-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Wednesday. Parker McKeen assisted on the goal. Nathan Mahaffey made four saves in the shutout. Ferris goalkeeper Liam Olson recorded seven saves.

Mt. Spokane 4, Cheney 3: The visiting Wildcats (4-4) beat the Blackhawks (2-6). Details were unavailable.

Fastpitch softball

Othello 8, Shadle Park 4 (Game 1): Camryn McDonald went 4 for 4 with a double and a home run and the Huskies (10-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (9-1) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Maya Valdez and Janelly Verduzco combined for two hits and three RBIs in a four-run fourth inning. Trinity Richardson hit a home run and two singles for Shadle Park.

Shadle Park 9, Othello 4 (Game 2): Chloe Flerchinger struck out eleven in a complete game and the Highlanders (10-1) beat the Tigers (10-1) in the second game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Teagan Webster went 2 for 4, with a homer and three RBIS for Shadle Park. Ashley Garza and Persayis Garza both hit home runs for Othello.

Clarkston 9, Pullman 1: Emma McManigle allowed one unearned run on five hits and no walks and the visiting Bantams (6-6) defeated the Greyhounds (4-8) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Leah Copeland went 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs for Clarkston.

Pullman 14, Clarkston 4 (Game 2): Meghan McSweaney went 2 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs and the Greyhounds (6-7) beat the visiting Bantams (5-8) in five innings in the second game of a GSL 2A doubleheader on Wednesday. Chelsea Johnson went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for Pullman. Leah Copeland went 3 for 3 with a run and RBIs for Clarkston.

Rogers 27, North Central 3: Jaelynn Proctor hit a pair of doubles, Jamie Olson struck out seven and the visiting Pirates (1-9) beat the Indians (0-9) in a GSL 2A game on Wednesday.

West Valley at East Valley: A doubleheader between the visiting Eagles (4-5) and the Knights (6-0) was postponed.

Lewiston 7, Post Falls 6 (Game 1): Morgan William scored from first on an error in the outfield in the bottom of the seventh and the Bengals (20-4, 8-3) edged the visiting Trojans (12-5, 6-5) in the first game of an IEL 5A league doubleheader on Wednesday. Samantha Mader and Jenika Ortiz both homered and drove in two for Lewiston, which clinched the first seed to the district playoffs, the Bengals first league title in the sport. Kailey Cramer went 2 for4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Post Falls.

Post Falls 14, Lewiston 8 (Game 2): Kahlea Dumas went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and four RBIs and the visiting Trojans (13-5, 7-5) beat the Bengals (20-5, 8-4) in the second game of an IEL 5A league doubleheader on Wednesday. Kaycie Barber went 2 for 5 with a triple and three runs for Post Falls. Jenika Ortiz went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Lewiston.