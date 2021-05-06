‘The Human Factor’ offers behind-the-scenes look at Middle East peace negotiations

By Michael O’Sullivan Washington Post

Dror Moreh’s “The Human Factor” makes a powerful companion piece to the Israeli filmmaker’s “The Gatekeepers,” his Oscar-nominated 2012 documentary about the Israeli security service known as Shin Bet, in which six former directors of that intelligence agency spoke on camera with unprecedented and startling candor about their organization’s sometimes morally murky work battling terrorism – a battle defined by short-term successes and long-term failure. As Ami Ayalon, who headed the agency from 1996 to 2000, puts it, “We win every battle but lose the war.”

Similarly structured, with six American former Middle East peace negotiators acting as our on-camera guides, “The Human Factor” looks at the same issue from a different side: the temporary successes and ultimate failure of the diplomatic struggle to broker a lasting peace going back decades. (One negotiator, paraphrasing the former secretary of state under George H.W. Bush, James Baker, jokes that the Sisyphean task that he and his colleagues took on was a “guaranteed permanent source of employment.”)

The film’s subjects aren’t household names: Gamal Helal, Martin Indyk, Daniel Kurtzer, Robert Malley, Aaron Miller and Dennis Ross. But the presidents and secretaries of states they worked under are, along with the many Israeli leaders and their Arab counterparts in talks: Chairman Yasser Arafat of the Palestine Liberation Organization; President Hafez al-Assad of Syria; King Hussein of Jordan; and others.

“The Human Factor” offers not just a front-row seat to history but a behind-the-scenes look at its innards. It’s more than a recapitulation of old headlines. As the title of the film suggests, it tells a story involving as much human drama as geopolitical maneuvering. It’s a story of personalities and the fragile male ego. Nearly all those whom the film touches on are men, with the exception of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and ex-Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

The backstory is told, for instance, of the famous 1993 handshake between Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Arafat on the occasion of the Oslo Accords, in which Rabin’s representatives stipulated the conditions under which he would shake hands with the PLO chairman: Arafat must not wear a uniform, carry a pistol, as was his habit, or attempt to kiss Rabin on the cheek, as is common in the Arab world. When Arafat tried on a conservative business suit, his team laughed – a humiliation that led him to revert to what the film refers to as the “safari-suit” he was used to. A negotiation ensued about whether military medals would be allowed.

This anecdote, and others like it, of personal pride and posturing, is laughable – or it would be, anyway, if the stakes weren’t so high and so serious. As many might remember, Rabin was assassinated two years later during a peace rally by an Israeli ultranationalist who opposed the peace initiative.

That dynamic – of one step forward, two steps back – characterizes the frustrating narrative put forth by the film’s storytellers who are, to a man, great spinners of yarns, offering fascinating insights about human nature and the craft of diplomacy. Trust between negotiating partners is paramount, they say, and must be brought to the table or earned while there. The failures to find peace, Moreh suggests, are human failures.

But there’s another sense of the film’s title, which emerges near the end. “The Human Factor” doesn’t just refer to what happens at the negotiating table, but outside the doors of the room it’s in – far from Camp David, where during one parley, participants on all sides were said to enjoy racing golf carts and relaxing, with someone asking at one point, as if on a resort vacation, “What are we doing today?”

More important than anything, “The Human Factor” refers to a necessity all too often lacking in the peace process, which has been compared to riding a bicycle (you keep moving, or you fall off). Each side fails to recognize something in the other: a weakness to which each party is painfully susceptible to itself: the humanity of the party – the person – on the other side.