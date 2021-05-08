Area roundup: UCLA baseball edges Washington State with late rally

From staff reports

Kyle Cuellar’s run-scoring single capped a three-run ninth inning that rallied No. 16 UCLA to a 7-6 victory over Washington State in a Pac-12 Conference baseball game Saturday at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.

Kyle Manzardo hit a three-run homer for WSU (23-18, 10-13) for a 4-3 lead. Jake Meyer’s RBI double in the eighth provided a 6-4 advantage for the Cougars.

Manzard, Meyer and Colin Montez had two hits apiece, while Meyer scored twice.

Six players had two hits for the Bruins (26-15, 13-10).

WSU will try and win its second series in a row against a top 25 foe when the teams meet Sunday in the series finale.

College softball

Linfield erased an early deficit with Jenny Ball’s grand slam, and the Wildcats hit four home runs in a 9-1, five-inning victory over Whitworth in the title game of the Northwest Conference Tournament in Newberg, Oregon.

Heather Menzer’s RBI single drove in Brynn Radke in the top of the first for a 1-0 lead for Whitworth (15-23), but Ball’s slam in the bottom half of the inning gave Linfield (36-7) the lead for good.

College tennis

Linfield swept Whitworth 5-0 to capture the team championship in the Northwest Conference women’s tournament in McMinnville, Oregon.

The Wildcats (11-2) won all three doubles matches and sealed the victory with wins over the Pirates (11-5) in No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively.