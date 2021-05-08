Upcycled Life: Special delivery – yesterday’s news brings paper petals for Mother’s Day – or any day

By Katie Patterson Larson For the Spokesman-Review

Flowers are always a thoughtful gift. If you want to create a bouquet with blooms that have some staying power, try crafting your own out of paper.

Paper flowers can be made with almost any repurposed paper. Newspaper is ideal because it’s lightweight and takes color well.

Start by cutting circles out of the repurposed paper. Trace cups or bowls and cut several layers at once. Each flower needs at least two circles but more layers will give the flower shape.

Fold the circles in half and then half again. Cut the rounded end in a scallop to create petals.

Cut a 1-inch-wide paper fringe for the center of each flower. Paint or color the paper if desired.

To assemble, hot glue the end of the fringe to a wire or skewer for the stem. Roll the fringe around the stem to create the center of the flower and glue at the end again to hold in place.

Punch the stem through the center of a stack of petals and place a dot of glue to hold. Scrunch and fluff the paper to give the flower shape and then arrange your bouquet.

Katie Patterson Larson is the director and founder of Art Salvage, a creative reuse center in Spokane. Art Salvage keeps usable materials out of the waste stream and makes them accessible and affordable to everyone. For more information, visit artsalvagespokane.com.