Three CdA schools impose mask mandates

Three Coeur d’Alene schools have been forced to reinstate mask mandates for the next two weeks because of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The mandates are in effect at Canfield Middle School, for eighth-graders at Woodland Middle School and for freshmen and sophomores at Lake City High School.

Canfield students were required to start wearing masks again Monday due to a cluster of in-school transmission, said Scott Maben, the district’s director of communications. Maben said three students have tested positive and through contract tracing it was determined they contracted the virus at school.

Woodland Middle eighth-graders will wear masks again Tuesday after three students tested positive. All three caught COVID-19 at school, Maben said.

Ninth- and 10th-graders at Lake City will have to start wearing masks starting Tuesday after seven students tested positive and it was determined it was transmitted at school.

The district will continue to reinstate mask mandates, when necessary, on a case-by-case basis, Maben said.

The Coeur d’Alene Public Schools Board of Trustees voted on April 19 to make mask-wearing in schools “strongly recommended” instead of required.