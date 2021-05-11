Menu
Tue., May 11, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Spokane vs. Vancouver in Hillsboro, Oregon, 7:05 p.m.
Golf
College men and women: CC Spokane at East Region Invitational in Moses Lake, 10 a.m.
Soccer
College men: NWAC: Wenatchee Valley at North Idaho, 4:15 p.m.
College women: NWAC: Yakima Valley at North Idaho, 2 p.m.
High school boys: GSL: Mt. Spokane vs. Lewis and Clark at Merkel, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley vs. Mead at Union, Ferris at Cheney, both 4; University at Gonzaga Prep, 6:30.
Softball
High school: GSL Culminating Event: Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley, Mead at Cheney, Lewis and Clark at Ferris, all 4 p.m.
Track and field
College: Big Sky Multievents in Ogden, Utah, 9 a.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.
