Spokane County

Marriage licenses

John H. S. Hendershot and Trinh T. T. Tran, both of Spokane.

Jonathan H. Tate and Jennifer L. Rossey, both of Cheney.

Levi S. Arnold, of Colbert, and Kathryn S. Hawes, of Spokane.

Tyler J. Furchtenicht and Heather N. Matherly, both of Spokane.

Michael V. Heffernan and Melissa S. Wolf, both of Spokane.

Justin J. Abrahamson and Alison A. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Spencer J. R. Howard and Isabell R. Jasso, both of Spokane.

Lance A. Paullin and Mishka N. McCortney, both of Eagle Rock, Calif.

Adam M. Moore and Jaclyn E. Taylor, both of Nine Mile Falls.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Anderson, Sean C. and Julie A.

Morales, Chasity D, and Brown, Richard W.

Dumont-Gerber, Brenda L. and Jacques E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Dana A. Keener, 45; restitution to be determined, 15 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to unlawful imprisonment-domestic violence and two counts second-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Ammon J. Garrison, 43; $1,213.15 restitution, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Daryn L. White, 22; $2,103.54 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 17 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and two counts of vehicular assault.

Ashlie J. Green, 30; $337 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Brian J. King, 49; restitution to be determined, 25 months in a prison-based alternative and 364 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 25 months probation, third-degree theft, making or possessing burglar tools, and two counts of residential burglary.

Misty D. Lamar, 38; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Marshall L. Price, 38; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Robert W. McDowell, 35; no penalties, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

Benjamin D. Goldsmith, 41; $15 fine, 15 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Anthony R. Blackburn, 29; 17 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Quinnton T. Cook, 29; 18 days in jail, three counts of no contact order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Justin J. Santiago, 32; 25 days in jail, two counts of assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Ryan L. Patterson, 40; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, third-degree driving with suspended license.

Daniel J. Thompson, 48; three days in jail with credit given for three day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Lee Agullo, 54; 30 days in jail converted to 180 days electronic home monitoring, three days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.